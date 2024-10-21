Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, announced the launch of ACCESS Auto Finance, a bespoke financing solution specifically tailor-made for People of Determination. This innovative offering is a beacon of DIB’s relentless drive towards inclusivity and innovation, offering unprecedented ease of access and autonomy in mobility for all its customers. This facility marks a significant milestone in the Islamic banking giant’s ESG strategy wherein “Inclusivity” is not a mere word but an important ingredient in the organisation’s ambitious agenda to be a leader in this space.

ACCESS Auto Finance rolls out with competitive financing rates and customised repayment plans to facilitate vehicle ownership for People of Determination and their family members, ensuring they have the means to purchase their dream car with ease. This specialised service includes provisions for necessary vehicle adaptations, facilitated through a strategic partnership with Manafeth Mobility Solutions, ensuring the vehicles meet specific accessibility requirements. Furthermore, the entire application and approval process has been streamlined to be accessible online, epitomising DIB’s commitment to hassle-free, seamless and secured customer experience.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, commented on this launch: "As we advance our ESG agenda, initiatives like ACCESS exemplify our dedication to inclusivity at every societal level. By enhancing the mobility of People of Determination, we are not just complying with, but are actively driving forward, the UAE Government’s vision for a more inclusive community. This facility is a testament to how integrated and thoughtful financial solutions can foster significant life improvements for our valued customers. With the launch of ACCESS, we continue to innovate in ways that genuinely enhance the lives of our customers. This service is tailored to meet the unique needs of People of Determination, offering them unparalleled support and convenience. It reflects our ongoing commitment to serve and empower all segments of our community, ensuring everyone has access to the best financial products in the market."

Dubai Islamic Bank has consistently been at the forefront of inclusivity, implementing initiatives that empower all segments of the community, including people with special needs. The introduction of ACCESS complements a spectrum of dedicated services and hiring practices aimed at supporting this community. This includes specialised counters at select branches and continuous enhancements to ensure all banking facilities are accessible. By embracing ethical practices as a responsible financial institution, DIB reinforces its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive environment. This approach not only enhances the bank's operational excellence but also aligns with the UAE's inclusive development goals.

Manafeth Mobility Solutions will provide DIB Access customers exclusive discounts and benefits, offering up to 40% discount on the entire product range, up to 25% discount on service and maintenance, up to 15% discount on rental services as well as up to 5 years extended warranty on select products.

For more details on the ACCESS Auto Finance service and other inclusive initiatives by DIB, please visit www.dib.ae/access

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets almost reaching USD90 billion and market capitalisation of nearly USD 9bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.

DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognised for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

