DOHA & NEW YORK — As the Middle East continues to accelerate investment in next-generation media, broadcast, and immersive content technologies, Ventum Tech today announced a strategic partnership with Emergent, an AI-Enhanced media production platform, to introduce intelligent, data-driven creative workflows to the region.

Under this partnership, Ventum Tech will serve as Emergent’s integration and distribution partner across the Middle East. The collaboration will deliver AI-enhanced media production solutions to broadcasters, government institutions, and enterprise organizations seeking to modernize content creation, optimize production efficiency, and elevate audience engagement at scale.

The partnership combines Emergent’s advanced intelligent production technologies — including the AI generation of real-time virtual environments through Pulsar VS and AI-driven graphics creation via Nova GFX — with Ventum Tech’s extensive regional expertise, systems engineering capabilities, and established market presence across the GCC. Together, the two companies aim to redefine how content is conceptualized, produced, managed, and delivered throughout the region.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as organizations face growing demand for faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient content production without compromising creative quality. By integrating AI-driven automation into broadcast graphics, virtual production environments, and real-time rendering workflows, Ventum Tech and Emergent are positioning the region at the forefront of next-generation media innovation.

A central pillar of the partnership is the deployment of Emergent’s platform at the Ventum Tech Experience Center in Doha. The facility will host a permanent demonstration of Emergent’s proprietary “Data In, Graphics Out” workflow, allowing clients to experience firsthand how AI prompts can instantly generate real-time broadcast graphics, data-driven visualizations, and immersive virtual environments. The Experience Center will also function as a regional hub for live demonstrations, proof-of-concept development, technical training, and solution enablement.

“The Middle East is rapidly advancing toward sophisticated, real-time, and data-driven content experiences,” said Tarek Mrad, Managing Partner at Ventum Tech. “This partnership reflects our commitment to introducing transformative technologies that redefine how content is created and consumed. Emergent’s platform offers our clients unprecedented speed, efficiency, and creative flexibility, and we are proud to make these capabilities accessible to the region through our Experience Center in Doha.”

For Emergent, the alliance represents a strategic expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing media technology markets.

“The Middle East is among the most dynamic global markets for media technology, with an exceptional appetite for innovation and operational efficiency,” said David Jorba, Chief Business Officer and Partner at Emergent. “Success in this region requires a partner with deep local insight and the technical expertise to deploy complex, turnkey solutions. Ventum Tech’s reputation for excellence and its strong regional footprint make it the ideal partner to drive our commercial growth and support clients in their AI transformation journey.”

Joint commercial and technical initiatives are already underway, with both organizations actively collaborating on upcoming regional projects and deployments. The partnership is effective immediately.

ABOUT VENTUM TECH

Ventum Tech is a Qatar-based systems integrator specializing in immersive audiovisual, broadcast, ELV, and experiential technology solutions. With a focus on innovation, experiential design, and high-performance systems, Ventum Tech delivers end-to-end technology environments across broadcast, events, hospitality, enterprise, and security sectors. From concept design through engineering and integration, the company partners with leading global innovators to deliver world-class solutions to the region’s most ambitious clients.

Website: www.ventumtech.com

ABOUT EMERGENT

Emergent is a provider of AI-enhanced media production solutions, consulting, and creative services, enabling efficient, intelligent, and scalable content workflows for the Media & Entertainment industry. The company specializes in immersive storytelling, real-time data visualization, and next-generation AI-native production pipelines.

Website: www.emergent.solutions

