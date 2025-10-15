Cairo: In a first-of-its-kind move for Egypt’s financial landscape, “e& money” announced a strategic partnership with Contact Financial Holding, setting a new benchmark in the fintech sector. The partnership is designed to elevate the consumer finance experience through cutting-edge digital solutions that integrate Contact’s financing solutions directly into “My e&” and “e& money” mobile applications, creating a seamless, end-to-end digital financing journey for customers.

This partnership was officially announced on the sidelines of the 45th GITEX Dubai, the world’s leading technology and AI exhibition, held from October 13 to 17, laying the foundation for a transformative new era of digital finance in Egypt and across the region.

Through this strategic alliance, “e& money” customers gain access to a next-generation digital financing experience powered by AI-driven alternative credit scoring models and advanced data analytics. With just a few simple steps, customers can apply for Contact’s financing programs, receive instant credit approval within seconds, and enjoy a seamless, flexible repayment plan of up to 60 months.

This partnership also brings innovative financing programs to “e& money” users, granting them unprecedented flexibility to refinance previous purchases/past transactions and manage their finances with greater convenience.

Through our combined efforts, we are enhancing customers’ purchasing power while introducing personalized financial solutions that enable them to better manage their financial needs and resources more effectively. It also embodies the shared commitment of both entities to driving financial inclusion and expanding access to digital financial services across the Egyptian market.

Ahmed Yehia, CEO of e& FinTech and Digital Lifestyle, a subsidiary of e& Egypt, said: “We are proud of this strategic partnership with Contact, which represents an unprecedented step toward redefining the digital financing experience in Egypt and the Middle East. For the first time in the region, we are introducing the concept of embedded consumer finance within digital applications, delivering an instant, fully seamless financing experience powered by the latest AI technologies and data analytics,”

Yehia continued: “This collaboration comes as part of the significant growth and transformation that e& money is witnessing, reflecting our commitment to driving the shift toward an integrated digital economy and genuine financial inclusion. Through innovative technological solutions, we are simplifying access to finance and empowering customers with greater freedom and flexibility to manage their financial lives, solidifying our position as one of the region’s leading fintech pioneers.”

John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, stated: “This moment marks a turning point in shaping the future of digital financial services across the region. Our strategic partnership with “e& money” stands as a gateway to a more connected, inclusive and data-driven financial ecosystem. Today, we are not simply redefining access to finance, we are reimagining the entire financial experience, creating a smarter, and more seamless future for every customer.”

He added: “Through This collaboration, we are putting our vision into action. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced data analysis, we are enabling new segments of society to access and engage with the financial system through innovative digital solutions, deepening financial inclusion, and innovation, while cementing Contact’s position at the forefront of Egypt’s digital transformation within the non-banking financial sector.”

It is noteworthy that this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term journey toward deeper collaboration between “e& money” and “Contact”, unlocking new opportunities and innovative benefits for customers. It is just the first step in laying the foundation for a new era of growth, innovation, and lasting impact on the non-banking financial sector, while reshaping the digital finance landscape across the Middle East.