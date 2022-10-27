DUBAI:— Plaza Premium Group, a pioneer, industry leader, and the world’s largest provider of airport hospitality services and facilities delivers the remote worker’s dream with the launch of its new ‘Their Patio’ arrivals lounge at Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). The lounge invites travelers to re-think how we use our airport dwell time by honing in on the ‘Work from Airport’ concept. The new space is designed to give both business and leisure travelers the option of stepping outside the bustle of the airport and enjoy a peaceful moment al fresco, all while receiving the services they need for comfort, convenience and efficiency in a single location.

Centrally located next to the Duty-Free, Their Patio’ is a unique combination of two concepts: ‘Work from anywhere’, and ‘co-working space’. The first-of-its-kind space in the region, it is open to all travelers offering a collaborative work place you can comfortably work at the airport and bringing together a global business community in the airport space.

The 523sqm venue features a concierge service, meeting rooms, co-working space, phone booths, a wide range of healthy F&B offerings, a print room, a conference room, and business Consultancy services for all PRO services, Visa inquiries, Accountancy, VAT along with several other facilities for guests.

The lounge also has a pop-up area for small exhibitions and retail brands with focus on art, luxury, and entertainment collaborations to make for an interactive experience.

Plaza Premium Group’s CEO, Song Hoi-See, commented:” The Plaza Premium Group brand stands for innovation in travel. The long-term vision is to make travel better, today, tomorrow, and beyond. We are committed to changing the way one travels by bringing comfort and convenience; re-thinking how we interact with the airport space, and working closely with our teams globally to put innovation and customer first in our approach.”

“We are delighted to launch ‘Their Patio’ arrival lounge, at Dubai International, a first-of-its-kind concept. With this opening, we aim to build a community of global and frequent travelers who will not only use the airport to travel but view it as an ideal workspace. The lounge is designed to ensure passengers and airport staff enjoy a multitude of services all under one roof”, added SVP EMEA, Okan Kufeci.

“As the world's leading international hub, and the primary gateway to Dubai, we are delighted to partner again with Plaza Premium Group to introduce a unique service for arriving guests. Together with our service and business partners, we are focused on expanding guest experience at all stages of their journey” said Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports.

-Ends-

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; Airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveller, a mobile-app based global airport membership programme that is designed for air travellers, offering uniquely-curated perks, benefits and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands,

Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One and many more.

The Group has won more than 60 accolades in the last six years, including “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2022 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence, and “Best Airport Lounge Operator” for 2018 & 2019 by TTG Asia magazine. In 2020, the Group has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services. In addition, the group’s Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Master Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Malaysia. Plaza Premium Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers’ expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

To learn more: www.plazapremiumgroup.com

About Plaza Premium Lounge

The world’s first and largest award-winning independent airport lounge network. It offers all travellers, regardless of airlines or class of travel, a lounge experience in a class of its own. The brand’s footprint spans over 70 major international airports and includes Greater China (Hong Kong, Macau, mainland, Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand), Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney), Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, El Salvador, Mexico, United States), Europe (Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Turkey, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K.), India and the Middle East (Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) and South Africa (Durban, Johannesburg, Ethiopia)

The brand has been awarded the “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence. In 2020, Plaza Premium Lounge in Rome was voted “Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge” and, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge by World Travel Awards in 2020 & 2021. In 2020, the brand has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for its Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services.

To learn more: www.plazapremiumlounge.com