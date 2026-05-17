Sharafi Group Investments, a century-old Emirati family-owned conglomerate based in Dubai, spans business across 5 sectors in Hospitality, Properties, Facilities Management, Contracting & Consulting.

The Group has 5 operational hotels, completed 20 of its own projects and 2 of its own projects are additionally under construction in Dubai Islands.

The contracting arm is currently constructing projects for Leos Developments, Avenew Development, Prestige One Developments & MYK Global Limited across Dubai.

Sharafi Development launched MAREA Residences, a boutique luxury residential project located on Dubai Islands.

Dubai Islands is strategically located close to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, DXB Airport, Al Khail & Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project is situated just minutes away from the Dubai Islands Mall, Beach, Marina & Boardwalk.

MAREA Residences is a G+2+12 floors residential waterfront project offering semi-furnished & spacious 1 & 2 bed residences with jacuzzis, and 2 & 3 bed + maids duplexes with plunge pools.

the project offers a luxury infinity pool, gym, sauna, lounge area, turkish hammam & a tanning deck.

Prices start from AED 2.74 MN and the developer is offering two payment plan options of 30/70 no post & 50/50 2 years post completion with completion slated for Q4’2027.

Sharafi Group Investments’ hospitality arm is set to open its 4-star Hotel Allure in Dubai Islands in 2026.

MAREA Residences owners and their tenants will benefit from a hospitality package from Allure Hotel, which will elevate their lifestyle and provide them with a clear edge over others.

Mr. Abdulla Sharafi, CEO of Sharafi Group Investments, mentioned that MAREA Residences is an inspiration drawn from their legacy of precision, quality & customer centricity and will capture the true essence of resort island living offering comfort, quality & sophistication to its residents & excellent investment benefits.

The Project will be brought to market in partnership with DRE Homes, with DRE-X, its master agency division, appointed to lead the launch through a premium sales strategy aligned with the project’s luxury positioning. The appointment is intended to strengthen market execution across broker engagement, qualified buyer outreach, and final-phase sell-through in the branded luxury segment, the statement noted.

Qurat Ul Ain, Co-Founder & CLO, DRE-X, DRE Homes said, “This project is a testament to Sharafi Group’s Legacy, Quality & Precision and will truly be a masterpiece in Dubai Islands. The Launch will happen in phases & construction work has already commenced on the project. We are proud to lead the launch of this project and sell it out through a premium, broker-led strategy.”