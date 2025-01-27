Abu Dhabi & London: 9Yards Communications, a leading fully integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, has today announced the official opening of its new strategic and creative hub in the UK capital.

Located near London Bridge and the iconic Shard building, , marking a significant milestone in 9Yards’ mission to bring its expertise to a global audience.

Initially, the London office will serve as a cornerstone for 9Yards Communications’ efforts to enhance its strategic communications and creative offering within its existing portfolio, as well as offering support across its network of international agency partners to boost their own service offerings.

By 2026, the expectation is that the London office will offer its full marcoms service offering for new clients in the UK and beyond.

Commenting on today’s milestone, Hussam Almulhem, CEO of 9Yards Communications, said: “The launch of our London office is a momentous step in our journey – moving from our existing offering as a diverse team of international communications experts, to an agency that is offering that expertise on the international stage.

“From the moment I founded 9Yards Communications, in 2017, it has always been my ambition to establish an office in what is roundly accepted to be the home of one of the most creative cities in the world for our industry. Ultimately, this expansion will enable us to connect with new clients, attract top-tier talent, and strengthen our ability to deliver impactful campaigns, on a global scale.”

Situated in the heart of Southwark, London, the new hub is designed to inspire collaboration and creativity and become the new home to a team of experienced strategists, creatives, and client partners.

Offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from brand strategy, creative advertising, and digital innovation, 9Yards Communications – London will also stand ready to offer support to its networked agency partners, in service lines they do not currently offer.

Deputy CEO of 9Yards Communications, Omar Sarieddine, added:

“Establishing a presence in London underscores our commitment to growth and service excellence. London’s position as a global creative and business hub makes it an ideal location for our first international office outside the Middle East region. This expansion clearly represents our dedication to providing world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners.”

According to 9Yards’ management, the London office is part of a broader, long-term strategy to position 9Yards on the international stage across a number of key international markets, as the agency aims to replicate its success in the Middle East by combining both cultural intelligence with innovative marketing strategies.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies, in the UAE and MENA region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals – across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media.

9Yards Communications believes in the importance of partnering with its clients to ensure their success and bring real value to them. 9Yards Communications’ strategy also aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit www.9Yardscomms.com.

For media enquiries:

Afaf El-Sharkawy

Sr. PR Manager

9Yards Communications

E: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae