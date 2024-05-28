This marks a major milestone in promoting Made in the Emirates marked products and expertise worldwide.

The partnerships will contribute to bolstering the in-country value program, developing a skilled local talent pool and job opportunities in the country.

Abu Dhabi – The Emirati industrial footprint expands nine new suppliers joined ‘Go to UAE’, an initiative enabled by Tawazun Council and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technoloy (MoIAT). The initiative, launched by as Thales, is poised to bolster its commitment to supporting local production and fostering economic growth in the country.

The addition of the new suppliers, which include Halcon Systems, EPI, Al Shurooq, Precision Industries, Advanced Armored Engineering, Rockford Xellerix and Milectria, Optimal Connectivity, is indicative of Thales’s commitment to nurturing local partnerships and investing in local businesses. By expanding the network, Thales aims to enhance supply chain reliability, increase efficiency, and continue delivering high-quality products/services to its customers.

Each of the selected suppliers has undergone a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring their alignment with a range of international certifications, ensuring that values, standards, and sustainability practices are adequately met. The diverse range of capabilities offered by these suppliers will enable Thales to meet the evolving demands of the market while integrating UAE based suppliers in its international supply chain.

Suppliers originating from the UAE will benefit from this program by integrating with opportunities across Thales Global Supply Chain and will also be able to leverage this relationship and its industry standing when promoting their business activities to wider export markets.

As part of this program, Thales has also set up a comprehensive training and development plan with the objective of supporting UAE suppliers in increasing performance and competitiveness.

‘Go to UAE’, which was officially launched during the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates forum, is an initiative founded by Thales in collaboration with Tawazun Council and the support of MoIAT. It also contributes to Thales’ fulfillment of Tawazun Economic Program objectives.

The third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, hosted over two days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, is launched under the theme “Invest. Innovate. Grow”. In partnership with Abu Dhabi Economic Department and ADNOC, the forum brings together the largest industrial companies and enablers from across the UAE to share their procurement plans and significant investment opportunities, and to discuss how these translate into local manufacturing investment opportunities. The participating companies prioritize local products and invest in UAE-based manufacturing and production through innovative programs, such as Thales’ GO to UAE.

Roque Carmona, SVP Group chief procurement at Thales said: "We are excited to welcome these exceptional suppliers into our network. Their addition not only reaffirms our commitment to supporting local industrial growth but also reflects our dedication to investing in new partnerships, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. We are confident that by collaborating with local suppliers, we will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers while contributing to the prosperity of the local economy."

In the frame of its constant development of new technologies for export markets, Thales Group will purchase activities related to design, industrialization & production of Hardware and Software from UAE Supplier Eco-System.

The new partnership works in synchronization with Thales Emarat Technologies (TET), part of the Tawazun Economic Program, which that aims to assist sustainable technology transfer and support the creation of local jobs and careers in the country. Through TET, Thales provides the UAE with unique and sovereign technology capabilities in line with its ambitious future plans, which will support and boost the UAE exports to the world.

*GO to UAE is an internal branded program launched by Thales in the UAE

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cybersecurity & Digital identity.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,0001 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

* These figures exclude the ground transportation business, which is being divested.

Regional Communications & Government relations Director

Tarek Solimane

Tarek.solimane@thalesgroup.com

Media Relations Manager, Middle East, Africa, Saudi Arabia

Lucie Baton

lucie.baton@external.thalesgroup.com