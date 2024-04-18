7X will showcase technology-driven logistics solutions.

DRIFTx will take place from April 25-26 at Yas Marina Circuit, bolstering Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for advanced urban mobility

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 7X, previously known as Emirates Post Group, today announced its strategic partnership with DRIFTx, an international platform and event for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea. This collaboration will offer 7X with an opportunity to showcase the latest innovations and solutions for trade, transport, and logistics.

Set to be held on April 25-26 at Yas Marina Circuit, DRIFTx will serve as an engaging platform for 7X to showcase interactive portrayals of the future of logistics, demonstrating the potential of technology-driven solutions in air, land, and sea transport. 7X's participation reflects its dedication to redefining logistics for a connected world and fostering a dynamic and efficient ecosystem that supports socio-economic development and global connectivity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Our partnership with DRIFTx reflects 7X’s broader vision to push the boundaries of what is possible in trade, transport, and logistics. We see this as an opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation, to explore new frontiers in technology and connectivity, and to engage with a community that shares our passion for progress. We are excited to contribute to an event that not only celebrates the advancements in autonomous technology but also promotes the spirit of global connection and collaboration.”

In collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, Bayanat, and key strategic partners, DRIFTx emerges as the premier gathering for global thought leaders and innovators to explore, showcase, and demonstrate the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions from across the world. With over 2,000 attendees anticipated from across the mobility ecosystem, DRIFTx will unveil never-before-seen live demonstrations of flying taxis, driverless cars, and autonomous boats, and spark ground-breaking discussions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's emergence as the global hub of advanced urban mobility.

Welcoming the partnership, Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, organizer of DRIFTx added: “DRIFTx is committed to showcasing the future of urban mobility, and our partnership with 7X amplifies this vision by bringing the latest advancements in logistics technology to the forefront. 7X has been a key driver in promoting innovative trade, transport, and logistics solutions across the UAE and will play an invaluable role in our conversations at DRIFTx. Together, we are setting the stage for a more connected and sustainable future where mobility, logistics, and transport are seamlessly integrated.”

Running alongside Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, DRIFTx is set to transform the global urban mobility sector with its comprehensive showcase, uniting over 100 world-class exhibitors to present the latest in mobility technologies and innovations. Serving as a multi-disciplinary platform, the event will feature more than 50 international speakers sparking ground-breaking discussions and providing engaging networking opportunities to foster the adoption of smart and autonomous technologies.

Highlighting the future of mobility unfolding in the UAE's capital, DRIFTx is attracting leading organizations and innovators, including Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, Multi Level Group, Microsoft, Honeywell, Regent, Faraday Future, and WeRide. The event promises an array of engaging discussions, interactive exhibitions, and exciting live demonstrations, cementing its status as a pivotal platform in driving forward the evolution of urban mobility globally.

About 7x

7X, the new identity of Emirates Post Group, is a Public Joint Stock Company under the Emirates Investment Authority. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, it oversees and manages key entities within its diverse portfolio including Emirates Post, EMX, FINTX, and EDC. 7X supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, eCommerce, financial inclusion, and digitalization. It is the driving force enabling a world in motion from the 7 emirates to the 7 continents, and across the 7 seas.

To learn more about 7X, please visit https://7X.ae/ and follow 7X on LinkedIn: 7x , Instagram: @7xinmotion, Facebook: @7xinmotion, and X: @7xinmotion

About DRIFTx

DRIFTx is an international thought-leadership and exhibition platform dedicated to advancing the future of smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility across air, land, and sea. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx is a leading global event to showcase the latest in advanced urban mobility, driving discussions, collaboration, and innovation across the sector.

To learn more about DRIFTx, please visit https://driftx.com/ and follow DRIFTx on LinkedIn: DRIFTx Abu Dhabi, Instagram: @driftx_ad, X: @DRIFTx_AD, and Threads: @driftx_ad.

