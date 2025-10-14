United Arab Emirates: 7X, the trade, transport, and logistics holding group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emarat EV Charging Stations Company PJSC (UAEV), the first electric vehicle (EV) charging network fully owned by the government of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of its participation in GITEX Global 2025.

The MoU creates a framework for cooperation in planning, deploying, operating and promoting EV charging infrastructure across the UAE. It aims to accelerate the transition to environmentally friendly fleets and enhance sustainable mobility solutions nationwide. The agreement supports the UAE’s strategic vision to advance the broader adoption of clean transportation, attain national sustainability objectives and integrate digital innovation through ‘Wayn’, the UAE’s secure digital P.O. Box, as a secure and efficient channel that improves official customer communication channels and service delivery.

Under the agreement, 7X will support UAEV in expediting EV adoption through its National Network for Logistics (NXN) and logistics arm EMX, leveraging its extensive network of service branches and logistics centres across all emirates. The collaboration will facilitate the establishment of integrated charging stations to streamline last-mile operations, reduce emissions, and strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in key locations. The partnership will also drive adoption of sustainable practices across the logistics operations of 7X and its partners.

The partnership will explore opportunities for additional services, including parcel locker integration at charging stations and smart mobility solutions, to enhance customer convenience and reinforce the value of the national EV charging network.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing the UAE’s transition to a sustainable low-emission economy while reinforcing its global position in trade, transport and logistics. At 7X, the shift to environmentally friendly fleets and the adoption of electric mobility solutions form the cornerstone of our long-term strategy to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions and contribute towards creating a globally competitive green economy. Through this collaboration, we seek to establish a distinguished Emirati model that integrates innovation with sustainability and supports the goals of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

Ali Al Darwish, CEO of UAEV, said: “Our collaboration with 7X represents another important milestone in UAEV’s mission to accelerate the UAE’s transition toward sustainable mobility. By integrating advanced charging infrastructure within 7X’s nationwide network, we are not only expanding accessibility for private EV drivers but also supporting the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets across the Emirates. This collaboration strengthens our collective contribution to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision and reflects our commitment to building a cleaner, smarter, and more connected future.”

The collaboration between 7X and UAEV underscores both entities shared dedication to advancing the UAE’s clean energy agenda and strengthening its position as an international leader in sustainable development. It will create new opportunities to boost efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and create added value for the national economy. Moreover, it will empower communities and businesses with access to a modern, state-of-the-art EV charging network that embodies the UAE’s vision for a greener, more connected future.

About 7X

7X, a Public Joint Stock Company under the Emirates Investment Authority. 7X operates as a trade, transport, and logistics holding group, headquartered in Dubai, overseeing and managing its diverse portfolio, including the National Network for logistics “NXN”, its logistics arm EMX, its fintech arm FINTX, its digital transformation business EDC, and postal services through Emirates Post.

7X supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, eCommerce, financial inclusion, and digitalization. It is the driving force enabling a world in motion from the 7 emirates to the 7 continents, and across the 7 seas.

About UAEV

Launched in May 2024 as a joint venture between Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAEV is dedicated to accelerating the UAE’s transition to sustainable mobility by building a fast and accessible electric vehicle charging network across all seven emirates.

UAEV supports the UAE’s broader vision for a cleaner future and plays a key role in implementing the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Demand Side Management Program, targeting a 40% improvement in transport energy efficiency. By expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the company encourages wider EV adoption among individuals and businesses, contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

UAEV is committed to long-term growth with a goal to install more than 2,000 high-speed DC charging points by 2030 — powering the UAE’s energy transition and sustainability goals.

