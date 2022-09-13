Over the last few years, MENA region became an attractive target for cyber-attacks perpetrators. Hackers focus on governmental high valued sectors (i.e. oil and gas) alongside with other critical industries. MENA nations are increasingly investing in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) sector, social infrastructure, economic sector, schools and hospitals in the area are now completely based on the Internet. The rapid digitalization in the countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, has triggered the number of connected devices by opening new gateways for cyberattacks.

As a result, the region has witnessed a healthy adoption of cybersecurity solutions for these digital platforms to avoid the increasing complex number of threats. The scope of the market covers segmentation on the basis of Solution including Threat Intelligence and Response Management, Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management and Enterprise Risk and Compliance, Services including Managed Services and Professional Services.

The 6th Edition Cyberx MENA Summit And Awards 2022 takes place on 21st Sep 2022 Live in Person at Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Dubai-UAE. The Event will host 22 Speakers and attract over 75+ Conference Delegates to exchange ideas through reformative panel discussions, keynote presentations, fire-side chats, spotlight tracks to discuss the current initiatives including Threat Intelligence, Cloud Security, Enterprise Risk and Compliance, Ransomware and Malware, Data Privacy, Zero Trust and future trends which are affecting the organizations & business effectiveness.

To attend this upcoming event, please reach us at mena@cyberxglobal.com