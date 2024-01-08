Manama, Bahrain – Entrepreneurship-themed reality television show and the region’s 1st private-public investment platform ‘Beban,’ produced by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, premiered the first episode of its third season this week on January 3rd, 2024, on the region’s first and biggest video-on-demand platform ‘Shahid’ for free, Bahrain TV, SBC Channel, AlRai TV, and Oman TV.

During the first episode, Saudi business ‘Akwan,’ a platform that creates meaningful products and experiences for early childhood to preserve the Arabic language and heritage, founded by Lujain Abulfaraj, has successfully fundraised USD 270k from 3 private investors Mashael Fairooz, Founder of JEO Capital, Hassan Zainal, Founder & Managing Partner of Arzan VC, and Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil, a Saudi Super Angel Investor and Partner in Select Ventures Dubai.

While LalaBella Events & Flowers, a group of companies in event management and design, bespoke retail services in floristry, chocolates, specialty coffee, and gifting services for corporates and individuals, founded by Nahla AlMahmood, successfully fundraised USD 300k from Hope Ventures and Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil.

The episode witnessed 4 eager entrepreneurs from across the GCC pitch to a panel of investors for the opportunity to seize investment and business opportunities. Investors on the panel comprised avid investors from the private sector, including Hope Ventures, JEO Capital, Arzan VC, and Dr. Khalid AlTawil, a Super Angel Investor from Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has partnered with Beban as the Bahraini Country Partner. Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez commented on the occasion: “We are thrilled to see Beban air its third season. The program, which facilitates opportunities for Bahraini entrepreneurs and accelerates their growth and entry into new market, aligns with Tamkeen’s mission of supporting promising entrepreneurs by easing their access to funding and strategic business development opportunities to help them grow, expand and make a positive impact in national economy.”

On her part, Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund and producers of Beban TV show: “The first episode of a new season of Beban always marks an exciting beginning for us. We have partnered with private and public partners across the GCC to provide a seamless and borderless investment platform that allows entrepreneurs to raise funding from strategic investors to accelerate their growth into new markets. From this standpoint, we invite viewers to tune in to the show and enjoy the success stories in the making, especially since this season features 41 businesses from across the MENA region and is pipelined to be a captivating blend of innovation, determination, and excitement.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Beban TV show is the region’s 1st private-public investment platform through its formed partnerships with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labour Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain).

Beban season 3 was filmed in the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention centre, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), and showcases 41 businesses from across the MENA region as they pitch in front of a panel of regional, reputable investors for equity investment and strategic business development opportunities that can accelerate the growth of these businesses into new markets.

A new episode of Beban will air every Wednesday of this month. You can watch the next episode airing on January 10, 2024, on Bahrain TV at 6 PM (+3GMT), Oman TV Cultural at 9:10 PM (+3GMT), AlRai TV at 9:30 PM (+3GMT), SBC Channel at 10 PM (+3GMT), or anytime on Shahid.

Beban Season 3 recognizes its Country Partners, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labour Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain) and sponsors, Gulf Air, Asia Jewellers, Ahlan App, AlZayani Motors, Exhibition World Bahrain, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, TRACCS Bahrain, Bapco energies, and Gulf Media International for their affirmed commitment to empowering regional entrepreneurs and accelerating their growth through investment, knowledge, and access to business opportunities.

About Hope Ventures:

Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund, a Fund established by the decree from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is governed and supervised by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, with the vision to support youth projects and initiatives.

Hope Ventures invests in promising companies committed to building value. The company provides capital, expertise and support to high impact entrepreneurs with a vision to think big. Through their hands-on investment approach, they provide knowledge, guidance and connections to support entrepreneurs fundraising and growth journey.

Visit: www.hopefund.bh