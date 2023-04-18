Applications are now open for candidates to join the school’s disruptive coding program which unlocks infinite career opportunities

The school leverages its lucrative partner network to offer internships and job opportunities to students

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, has opened applications for candidates to register for its May 2023 cohort and join its upcoming intense coding boot camp called ‘Piscine’, which will be held on the 1st of May, with the aim of selecting candidates to enroll in its tuition-free coding school.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming ‘Piscine’ may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend a virtual Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for "swimming pool," is an intense and immersive boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi’s program, and it aims to prepare students for learning the fundamentals of programming, and is an opportunity for all coding enthusiasts to identify their areas of interest in software development while immersed in the collaborative environment that 42 Abu Dhabi promotes.

In order to pass the Piscine and enroll in 42 Abu Dhabi’s program, candidates must commit their time over the course of 25 days, in order to fully grasp the 42-Abu Dhabi learning technique. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding program and start their exceptional learning journey.

Candidates who succeed in completing the Piscine and join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school’s strategic partner network with leading organizations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Government Support, Microsoft and BEACON RED. These networks open broader horizons for the school’s graduates to secure internship and job opportunities, play a pivotal role in realizing Abu Dhabi's vision and lead its digital future.

The strategic network of partners also supports 42 Abu Dhabi in training and upskilling UAE national talents to enrich their learning experiences and prepare them to drive the future of the tech industry in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the school provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities in collaboration with its partners’ network and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins 42 Abu Dhabi.

In the past year, 358 job and internship opportunities were offered to 42 Abu Dhabi students, including 109 sponsorships for UAE national students as a result of the successful network of partners that the school has built.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognized by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, "We look forward to welcoming potential candidates at our upcoming piscine, in which we will assess and prepare students to embark on their learning journey at 42 Abu Dhabi. Hosting our second Piscine this year further reaffirms our position as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future. At 42 Abu Dhabi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing world-class coding education to people from all walks of life who are keen to contribute to the Emirate’s digital transformation.”

“Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 137 UAE national students, to further support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce and aims to equip UAE nationals with the skills to pursue careers in vital industries across the Emirate,” he added.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

42 Abu Dhabi’s tuition-free model is based on a peer-to-peer learning technique that develops flexible learning pathways using a project-based, gamified approach. Students earn points as they progress through the curriculum. The school is open around the clock and seeks to foster creativity, teamwork, and self-discipline by empowering students to take ownership of their learning journey.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.

For more information and to apply, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae.

