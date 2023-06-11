Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology hosted a group of Emiratis in an introductory session which was held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA).

This session marks the beginning of a joint cooperation between 42 Abu Dhabi and the Authority to introduce the beneficiaries to the school’s innovative learning methodology, which develops flexible learning pathways using a project-based approach, empowering students to take ownership of their learning journey.

The workshop resulted in the joining of a group of the authority’s beneficiaries to the school’s programs, to start their journey in learning coding, which became one of the most vital fields of this era. The school and the authority will continue to organize additional sessions to expand the scope of beneficiaries.

H.E. Qasim Alhashmi, Beneficiaries Affairs Executive Director at ADSSA, said, “At the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, we aim to offer innovative opportunities to our beneficiaries. As the UAE and the rest of the world prioritize skills development and capacity building in coding and advanced technologies, this joint initiative between the Authority and 42 Abu Dhabi introduces the ADSSA’s beneficiaries to new, specialized fields. This enables them to acquire new skills that enhance and diversify their sources of income, which supports them in achieving a decent life for their families."

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “Hosting this session further cements our role as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. We look forward to hosting participants from more entities across the Emirate to introduce them to our revolutionary coding program, which has seen vast global success across the 42 Network and has equipped thousands of students with essential digital skills.”

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 139 UAE national students, further cementing its role in upskilling national talents and equipping them with digital skills. In the past year, 358 job and internship opportunities were offered to 42 Abu Dhabi students, including 109 sponsorships for UAE national students as a result of the successful network of partners that the school has built.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognized by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.