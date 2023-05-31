Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Citymax Hotels today announced that 4 of their centrally located city hotels in Al Barsha, Business Bay and Sharjah have been recognized by Tripadvisor as 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award winners! The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

“At Citymax Hotels, we thrive by offering our valued guests a distinctive hospitality experience focused on delivering comfort and convenience. Efficient service is made engaging with our warm and charismatic staff, empowered to create memorable moments. Earning the Traveler’s Choice Awards demonstrates the amazing experiences given to our loyal guests. Congratulations to our incredible team for always Going Beyond! – Raj Rana, CEO – Citymax Hotels & Foodmark

Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Citymax Hotels here

Citymax Hotel Business Bay

Citymax Hotel Al Barsha at the Mall

Citymax Hotel Al Barsha

Citymax Hotel Sharjah

To book your next stay visit www.citymaxhotels.com or call 800-CITYMAX (2489629).

About Citymax Hotels

Bold, vibrant and full of life, Citymax Hotels offers a distinctive hospitality experience focused on delivering comfort and convenience. Efficient service is made engaging with warm and charismatic staff, empowered to create memorable moments. At Citymax Hotels we aim to deliver exceptional experiences by providing value and outstanding service, bringing together our own special blend of Vibrant Simplicity and to be known as the mid-market hotel brand of choice.

Citymax Hotels was founded by the retail conglomerate, Landmark Group, that diversified its portfolio into the hospitality sector in 1998; venturing into mid-market hotels, fitness clubs, indoor play and entertainment centres and restaurants.

Since 2010, Citymax Hotels has cultivated a portfolio of 6 hotels across the United Arab Emirates, located in Dubai, Bur Dubai, Al Barsha & Business Bay, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah consisting of 1,978 rooms, along with 2 hotels located in Aswan, Egypt comprising of 204 rooms. In 2018, Citymax Hotels opened its first 4-star multi-category room hotel in Dubai’s bustling Business Bay.

At Citymax Hotels, we offer a myriad of home-grown food and beverage concepts, from award-winning casual dining restaurants, bars and night clubs, with a value driven proposition that appeals to a wide range of guests. Our mouth-watering food, refreshing beverages and lively ambience leaves our guests with an exceptional experience.