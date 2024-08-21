With nearly 13.6 square kilometers of new parks planned by 2040, 3DXB Group's 3D-printed outdoor furniture offers a durable and eco-friendly solution for these expanding green spaces.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to increase the Emirate’s population by 75% to 5.8 million by 2040, emphasizes the need for sustainable infrastructure and public amenities to support this growth. Part of this vision includes expanding public and green spaces, where innovative solutions like 3D-printed outdoor furniture can play a crucial role.

As Dubai advances in sustainable urban development, 3DXB Group is at the forefront of innovation with its 3D-printed outdoor furniture. Designed for gardens, school playgrounds, hospital areas, and university campuses, these durable, eco-friendly, and customizable solutions align perfectly with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which focuses on enhancing the city's livability and sustainability.

“3D printing allows us to create tailored outdoor furniture that meets the specific requirements of each space,” said Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group. “Our products are customizable to meet the specific needs of different environments and contribute to Dubai’s broader sustainability goals by minimizing waste and reducing carbon footprints.”

Al Balooshi added, “3DXB Group provides tailored furniture options that enhance aesthetic appeal and meet the practical needs of Dubai's evolving urban landscape.”

Recent studies show that Dubai is set to double its green spaces and introduce nearly 13.6 square kilometers of new city-level parks by 2040​. 3DXB Group’s 3D-printed furniture is designed to complement these initiatives, providing durable, eco-friendly seating, playground structures, and garden elements that can be easily integrated into both public and private spaces. The ability to produce customized pieces quickly and efficiently means that schools, hospitals, and residential communities can benefit from modern designs that enhance functionality while contributing to environmental sustainability.

3DXB Group’s approach also supports the Dubai 2040 Plan’s goals of reducing automobile dependency and increasing walkability by ensuring that outdoor spaces are well-equipped with comfortable and attractive furniture that encourages outdoor activities. This is particularly important as Dubai plans to develop a connected and permeable pedestrian network to promote walking and cycling, which are key components of the city’s mobility strategy.

As Dubai’s urban areas expand, the demand for sustainable and innovative outdoor furniture solutions will only grow. 3DXB Group is committed to leading this charge, offering 3D-printed products that are technologically advanced and aligned with the city’s vision for a greener, more sustainable future.

About 3DXB Group

3DXB Group is a leading innovator in the construction industry, dedicated to advancing the field through cutting-edge 3D printing technology. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and design excellence, 3DXB Group delivers transformative solutions that set new benchmarks in the construction sector.