Assistive Technology Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030

WHO estimates 2.5 billion people require at least one assistive product to enhance their ability to perform daily activities and live independently

Dubai, UAE: The Middle East region is witnessing a surge in the adoption of advanced assistive technologies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for more than 50 million People of Determination across the region.

With the integration of AI-driven technologies, innovative systems, and specialized programs, new cutting-edge equipment is now available, significantly improving the lives of individuals with auditory, visual, motor, and sensory disabilities.

The demand for such solutions is growing, especially as the global population of People of Determination, currently at 1.3 billion, is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

AccessAbilities Expo & Assistive Technologies

In response to this growing demand, the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo (AAE 2025) aims to showcase the most advanced assistive technologies to empower millions of People of Determination in the Middle East to lead more independent lives.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman & Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, the event will take place from October 6-8, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition will feature 270 companies, global brands, and rehabilitation centers from over 50 countries.

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the event organizer, commented: "The rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, 5G networks, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, IoT, and machine learning has revolutionized assistive solutions for People of Determination. These innovations took years to enter the market, but today, they are making a significant impact in a shorter time frame, transforming lives and reshaping the way we interact with the world.”

Global Tech Giants: Google & Microsoft

A recent study revealed that 92.2% of People of Determination expressed satisfaction with the quality of assistive products, evaluation services, training, and maintenance support.

In September 2024, Google inaugurated its first Accessibility Discovery Centre in the Middle East and North Africa, located in Dubai. Google emphasized that the number of People of Determination in the region exceeds the combined populations of Cairo and Riyadh. The center offers innovative assistive technologies, such as specialized alarms for the hearing impaired and stabilized spoons for those with motor impairments.

Meanwhile, Microsoft reinforced its commitment to accessibility, stating: "In today’s interconnected world, access to technology is a fundamental necessity and a key driver for a more equitable future. Ensuring accessibility is critical to fostering inclusion and creating a more integrated society for People of Determination."

Breakthrough Assistive Technologies

Among the latest innovations transforming the assistive tech landscape:

Wearable Neuromuscular Signal Devices: These devices capture neuromuscular signals from the skin surface and convert them into digital commands, enabling individuals with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) to interact with technology effortlessly.

These devices capture neuromuscular signals from the skin surface and convert them into digital commands, enabling individuals with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) to interact with technology effortlessly. AI-Powered Speech Recognition & Instant Captioning: A real-time transcription system enhances accessibility for the deaf and hard of hearing by displaying live closed captions.

A real-time transcription system enhances accessibility for the deaf and hard of hearing by displaying live closed captions. Smart Mobility Solutions: A mobile app connects users with drivers of accessible vehicles, facilitating seamless transportation.

A mobile app connects users with drivers of accessible vehicles, facilitating seamless transportation. Wheelchair-Accessible Navigation App: This app helps wheelchair users locate accessible restrooms and parking spaces based on their real-time location.

This app helps wheelchair users locate accessible restrooms and parking spaces based on their real-time location. Advanced Prosthetics: A bionic knee mimicking natural movement provides improved mobility for above-the-knee amputees.

A bionic knee mimicking natural movement provides improved mobility for above-the-knee amputees. Head & Tongue-Controlled Computer Mouse: A redesigned computer mouse allows individuals with motor impairments to navigate digital devices using head and tongue movements.

A redesigned computer mouse allows individuals with motor impairments to navigate digital devices using head and tongue movements. AI-Powered Wearable Assistant for the Blind: A compact, AI-powered device helps blind and visually impaired individuals gain greater independence in daily life.

A compact, AI-powered device helps blind and visually impaired individuals gain greater independence in daily life. Virtual Travel Planning Tools: These innovative virtual reality travel experiences enable individuals with mobility impairments to explore destinations and plan trips with greater ease.

These innovative virtual reality travel experiences enable individuals with mobility impairments to explore destinations and plan trips with greater ease. Smart Hearing Assistance Apps: A customizable mobile app alerts deaf and hard-of-hearing users when it detects specific sounds from their environment.

A customizable mobile app alerts deaf and hard-of-hearing users when it detects specific sounds from their environment. AI-Integrated Smart Glasses: These glasses translate languages in real time, summarize meetings, and transcribe conversations, making communication more efficient and accessible.

These glasses translate languages in real time, summarize meetings, and transcribe conversations, making communication more efficient and accessible. Bionic Leg Prostheses: Integrating electric motors and smart sensors, these prostheses offer enhanced mobility and autonomy for amputees.

Integrating electric motors and smart sensors, these prostheses offer enhanced mobility and autonomy for amputees. Wearable Speech Assistance Device: Designed for individuals with speech disorders, this device enables them to communicate using their own personalized voice.

Designed for individuals with speech disorders, this device enables them to communicate using their own personalized voice. AI-Powered Smartphone Accessibility Tools: These tools enhance smartphone usability for visually impaired individuals, ensuring seamless interaction with digital devices.

These tools enhance smartphone usability for visually impaired individuals, ensuring seamless interaction with digital devices. Multi-Functional Medical Exoskeleton: This wearable robotic device aids individuals with gait disorders, improving stability and movement.

This wearable robotic device aids individuals with gait disorders, improving stability and movement. Neural Earbuds: A revolutionary hands-free, screen-free device allowing users to control computers, smart devices, IoT, AI systems, and even wheelchairs using neurological signals, eliminating the need for voice or touch commands.

Global Assistive Technology Initiative

Assistive technologies received a significant global boost at the Davos Forum earlier this year with the launch of the first-ever global initiative for assistive technology access, led by the AT Scale Global Partnership. This initiative aims to expand access to assistive solutions worldwide.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is updating its assistive product list to reflect emerging technologies. According to WHO:

Only 5% to 15% of the 70 million people who need a wheelchair worldwide can afford one.

Just 10% of hearing aid users globally have access to suitable assistive products.

Over 200 million visually impaired people lack access to appropriate glasses or optical aids.

Only 5% of 40 million amputees worldwide have access to prosthetic limbs.

An estimated 2.5 billion people require at least one assistive product to live independently and perform daily activities.

By 2050, this number is expected to rise to 3.5 billion.

The global assistive technology market is projected to reach US$47.11 billion by 2031.

