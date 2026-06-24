Ruggieri and Novara aim to bring innovative and never before experiences in fireworks, special effects and multimedia productions to the region, by leveraging Ruggieri’s 300 years of experience and excellence.

Dubai, UAE: Ruggieri, the global leader in pyrotechnic design and technology, and Novara Events Management, a dynamic player in the events industry, today announces a project-based collaboration aimed at elevating immersive entertainment experiences for key events across the GCC region.

This technical alignment pairs Ruggieri’s centuries-old heritage and technical mastery with Novara Events Management’s operational agility. Together, both entities intend to meet the growing demand for bold, high-impact scenography and innovative visual storytelling for premium events.

The collaboration will help accelerate the growth of the region’s vibrant events industry – exhibition, conference, seminar, concerts and festivals – that employs more than 100,000 professionals and contributes to the local economies in a very big way.

The event management market in the GCC is on a rapid growth trajectory, expecting to reach US$120.73 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.06 percent during the forecast period (2024-2029), as per Mordor Intelligence. Several key factors drive this growth, including substantial infrastructure investments, a burgeoning tourism sector, and a strategic push for economic diversification.

Dubai's business events and exhibitions sector, on the other hand, is a multibillion-dollar economic engine, generating a record Dh25.03 billion (US$6.8 billion) in economic output and adding Dh14.66 billion (US$4 billion) directly to the emirate's GDP. It supports over 94,000 jobs and attracts more than 2.18 million annual attendees.

For Ruggieri, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand its ecosystem of trusted regional partners. By collaborating with specialized agencies, the French experts in bespoke and monumental fireworks displays continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East expanding the activities of their office in UAE while maintaining the flexibility to deliver world-class shows through high end products, cutting edge designs and technologies operated by highly trained professional.

Novara Events Management is a leading experiential entertainment company with more than 19 years of expertise in the region, specializing in the creation of original IP-driven events and immersive live experiences. Beyond traditional festivals, Novara develops large-scale entertainment concepts that combine storytelling, multimedia production, live performances, technology, and pyrotechnics to deliver world-class audience experiences. With a strong regional presence and a commitment to innovation, Novara continues to redefine entertainment by creating impactful destination events that blend creativity, culture, and operational excellence.

Franck Planchenault, General Manager of Ruggieri Middle East, stated, “We are delighted to team up with Novara Events Management on these initiatives. Integrating our artistic expertise with new operational networks allows us to explore complementary creative solutions. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to working with diverse local partners to deliver world-class experiences defined by excellence and innovation."

This collaboration marks the beginning of a constructive technical dialogue between the two houses, dedicated to advancing the art of pyrotechnics and multimedia performance in the region.

Laila Merchant, CEO of Novara Events Management, stated, “At Novara, we believe the future of live entertainment lies in creating immersive experiences that go far beyond traditional celebrations. Our collaboration with Ruggieri Middle East represents a new era of IP-driven events where pyrotechnics, storytelling, technology, and multimedia production come together to deliver unforgettable moments for audiences across the region.

“This partnership is not only about fireworks it is about crafting complete experiential journeys that combine creativity, innovation, and world-class execution on a scale never seen before.”

About Novara Events Management

Novara is an experiential entertainment company with over 19 years of expertise in the region, specializing in original IP events and immersive live experiences. Combining storytelling, multimedia, live performances, technology, and pyrotechnics, Novara creates world-class entertainment concepts that go beyond traditional festivals to deliver unforgettable audience experiences.

About Ruggieri

Ruggieri, a French company with nearly 300 years of experience, is a world leader in the fireworks field of expertise.

The company designs and produces original displays and scenographies at the cutting edge of innovation and creativity, with multi-disciplinary pyrotechnic works incorporating a wide range of technologies (drones, lights, fountains, etc.). Ruggieri's teams in France, Asia, Middle East and Europe have produced some of the finest pyrotechnic displays in the art, from the Eiffel Tower and the Burj Khalifa Tower to the Millau Viaduct and numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites along with sports & luxury events and celebrations.

https://ruggierigcc.com

https://www.ruggieri.fr

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