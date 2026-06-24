Dubai, UAE — e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the launch of OneWork, a fully sovereign, cloud-based unified communication and collaboration platform built within the UAE to serve organisations operating across the UAE. Designed to meet national data sovereignty requirements while enabling advanced digital transformation, OneWork delivers secure, enterprise-grade communication services from infrastructure hosted and managed in the UAE.



Developed and operated entirely within the UAE, OneWork ensures that enterprise communications, data, and workloads remain in-country, providing organisations with enhanced regulatory alignment, data residency assurance, and operational control. The platform supports both public and private sector entities seeking secure, compliant, and future-ready communication solutions without compromising performance or scalability.

Ali Al Raqabani, Vice President of Service Delivery & Back Office at e& UAE, said: “OneWork represents a significant milestone in delivering sovereign digital capabilities within the UAE. As organisations increasingly prioritise data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience, OneWork offers a platform that is built locally, hosted locally, and managed locally. This solution not only enables seamless and secure communication but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital economy with services that are aligned to national priorities and the market’s rapid evolution.”

OneWork integrates voice, video conferencing, messaging, file sharing, and collaboration tools into a single unified platform. Its cloud-based telephony capability enables seamless migration of existing national PSTN numbers to the cloud, allowing businesses to modernise legacy systems while preserving continuity of service. With dedicated connectivity per site, customers benefit from reliable, high-quality enterprise voice and collaboration services backed by local infrastructure.

Built on e& UAE’s sovereign cloud infrastructure, OneWork delivers a seamless, high-availability experience across devices. The platform is designed to support advanced cloud contact centre requirements, enabling organisations to move towards a more integrated and scalable communications environment.

Delivered as a fully managed, turnkey service, OneWork eliminates the complexity of managing multiple vendors and on-premises hardware. The solution reduces infrastructure footprint, minimises capital expenditure, and provides flexible scalability, enabling organisations to adapt quickly to evolving business requirements while maintaining secure, sovereign operations.

With OneWork, enterprises can benefit from:

Fully sovereign platform built and hosted within the UAE

In-country data residency and regulatory alignment

Unified communications: voice, video, messaging, and collaboration in one solution

Migration of existing UAE national PSTN numbers to a cloud-based telephony platform

Dedicated connectivity per site for secure and consistent performance

Fully managed and easily deployed - A plug & play solution with no upfront infrastructure investment

Reduced hardware footprint and simplified IT operations

Scalable, future-ready architecture supporting hybrid and distributed workforces

Enhanced workforce productivity through modern, flexible collaboration tools

By combining sovereign cloud infrastructure with enterprise-grade communication capabilities, OneWork empowers organisations to modernise confidently while maintaining control over their data and communications environment.

The launch of OneWork further strengthens e& UAE’s role as a trusted digital transformation partner, delivering secure, scalable and locally governed managed services for organisations across the UAE.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

To download the press release, please click e& unveils OneWork for secure sovereign collaboration in the UAE