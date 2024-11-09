In the innovative community journey, every step counts. Based on that, Orange Jordan concluded the annual Orange Summer Challenge, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers, on a high note. The national ceremony for the 2024 edition took place at the Innovation Hub at Orange Digital Village in Abdali.

The three-month Orange Summer Challenge has become an annual landmark that attracts university students to embark upon an inspirational and impactful journey. Over the course of the challenge, students work hand in hand with the experts and Orange’s team to transform their creative concepts into viable ideas. To amplify the outcomes, the challenge enabled students for the first time this year to benefit from the skills and expertise available in Orange’s 4 primary programs namely Coding School, the Fabrication Lab, BIG by Orange, and the Innovation Hub.

Held under the theme "Tech4Impact” in partnership with Nokia, Amazon Cloud Services (AWS), and Ernst & Young (EY), this year's challenge focused mainly on developing the entrepreneurial skills of participants to come up with ideas that address societal challenges. In this context, students not only built their skills throughout the challenge but also presented their ideas to the jury to evaluate their projects. The three winners were announced during the final ceremony.

To select the winners, the audience and jury voted during the national ceremony using the Votepad application for their favorite project. The audience’s votes counted for 40% of the total score, while the jury’s votes counted for 60%.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, praised the ideas of the participants that testified to the importance of nurturing the human side of technology to serve their local communities. Moreover, he expressed his pride that the winner of the 1st place will be representing Jordan in the Orange Middle East and Africa’s challenge. Collectively, participants’ projects in all countries will lead the community-service efforts aiming at creating a lasting positive impact on the bigger level.

ARFL, which provides solutions for filling potholes, won first place, SAVERBOT, which specializes in helping rescue teams find survivors during disasters and crises, won second place, while Phytobase Solutions, which provides solutions for farmers to have real-time data about their harvests by measuring soil and air temperature, won third place.

Launched in 14 countries in the Middle East and Africa, with 382 females and males and 57 teams, this year’s edition of Orange Summer Challenge was nothing short of impressive enabling more youth to join the parade of community influencers.

