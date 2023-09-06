Doha – Explore the vibrant and interactive Activation Zone located on the 5th floor of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM). This gallery offers visitors of all ages an extraordinary journey of wonder and excitement, while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.

Rising beyond the conventional gallery setting, the Activation Zone elevates innovation by serving as an exceptional event venue, delivering immersive and transformative team-building experiences that strengthen collaboration and ignite team spirit. At QOSM, team building is an ethos, helping a group of people work together more efficiently and effectively, engaging to achieve a common goal through fun sports activities and games. The carefully curated team building packages go beyond physical literacy to promote strategic thinking and enhance communication skills.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to families and corporates seeking an extraordinary and impactful team building experience. Our primary goal is to unlock the true potential of each team, empowering them to achieve greatness together," said Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla, Director at 3-2-1 QOSM.

Immerse in team building packages catering to both families and corporate employees tailored to align to the specific objectives of each session. Professional team building facilitators design activities that foster teamwork, cultivate strong bonds, develop leadership skills, encourage camaraderie, and ultimately elevate team performance whether in the workplace or at home.

Team building packages do not include refreshments and/or meals, but additional catering services offering healthy options that would sustain the energy levels throughout the activities, may be provided by IN-Q Catering upon request.

Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to unleash the full potential of your team. Book your team building experience at the Activation Zone today by sending an email to 321teambuilding@qm.org.qa .

About 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (3-2-1) is Qatar's museum of sports history, offering an unforgettable and inspiring interactive journey through the history and legacy of sports and the Olympic Games. The museum delivers a multi-layered educational narrative that combines a comprehensive collection with state-of-the-art technology and documents the significance of sports in Qatar. One of the largest Olympic Museums in the world, 3-2-1 houses hundreds of objects from around the globe, from the origins of sports to the modern day. Through its participatory spaces and planned programming, the museum aims to inspire and engage its community and encourage the public to participate in sports and physical activity. The museum

is located at Khalifa International Stadium, part of Qatar's Aspire Zone Foundation. The Khalifa International Stadium, originally built in 1976, is one of the sites used to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla has served as the Director of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum since 2019.

