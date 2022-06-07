United Arab Emirates, Dubai– Staying at 25hours Hotel One Central just got even more fun! The eccentric property and MINI have teamed up to launch a unique new offering to Dubai’s hospitality sector.

The exclusive partnership between the two innovative brands will see a fleet of four MINI vehicles stationed at 25hours Hotel One Central, giving guests the opportunity to test drive the car and enjoy even more freedom during their stay.

Every in-house guest will receive four hours of complimentary drive time when they book a stay at 25hours Hotel One Central, making MINI the perfect travel companion for exploring Dubai and experiencing everything the city has to offer.

Since opening at the end of last year, 25hours Hotel One Central has placed itself firmly on the map as a disruptor in the local hospitality scene, making the collaboration with MINI the latest one of the hotel’s many innovative offerings.

With 25hours Hotels ‘rooted in culture and community,’ there is a natural synergy with MINI – one of the automotive industry’s best-loved brands for more than 60 years, with its community of owners and enthusiasts among the most passionate around the world.

Jean-Francois Brun, General Manager 25hours Hotel One Central, said: “We are thrilled to have launched this unique cooperation with MINI. It’s a first for Dubai and a great benefit for our guests. We look forward to developing the relationship through engaging the wider MINI community - watch this space!”

With a shared ethos of adventure and fun, 25hours and MINI both have an exciting, unique design at the heart of what they do, supported by AGMC, the exclusive importer of MINI in Dubai.

Yann Woisson, Head of MINI Middle East, said: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership for everyone involved. 25hours Hotel One Central’s recent launch is a wonderful addition to Dubai’s hospitality sector and fits the MINI philosophy perfectly.

“Both brands are steeped in tradition but deliver with a vibrant modern perspective. Having MINI cars based at the hotel will provide guests with the thrill of wonderful adventures Dubai has to offer, in a car built for fun.”

About 25hours

25hours Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard were the founders and creative minds behind the 25hours brand, that today operates 15 hotels in German speaking countries as well as Florence, Paris, Dubai and Copenhagen. 25hours is a smart, culturally resonant hotel idea characterized by provocative urban locations, irreverent yet functional aesthetic, and the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and personality and, under the motto "If you know one, you know none", designs each of its hotels with different designers and unique style. Sydney and Melbourne are among the future destinations.

