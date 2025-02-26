384 Fatalities, +9% vs 2023 (352), +12% vs. 2022 (343)

6,062 Injured Persons +8% vs. 2023 (5,568), +20% vs. 2022 (5,045)

4,748 Major Accidents +8% vs. 2023 (4,391), +20% vs. 2022 (3,945)

68% of the Fatalities (62% of the Injured) are caused by the top-5 violations: Distracted Driving, Tailgating, Sudden Deviation, Negligence and Inattention, Lack of Lane Discipline.

Young road users in the age bracket 19-29 years are the most vulnerable, accounting for 40% of Fatalities (up from 38% in 2023) and 42% of the Injured (up from 36%)

Roads are getting fuller: 383,086 new driving licenses issued

98% are getting injured and killed in good weather and clear road conditions

Fridays and Evenings are the most dangerous time to be on the roads

Dubai tops the list in terms of fatalities and the injured ahead of Abu Dhabi

Vulnerable road users: 67 Motorcycle fatalities, 17% of all fatalities, up from 12% in 2023

Vulnerable road users: 19 Micro-mobility fatalities, 5% of all fatalities, up from 4% in 2023

Vulnerable road users: Run-Overs caused 61 fatalities, 16% of all fatalities

The top 10 dangerous streets could be defined

Dubai; As the UAE roads are getting fuller with another 383,086 new driving licenses issued in 2024, accidents and injured increased by 8% and fatalities by 9%. These numbers must be seen in the context of the long-term trend which is remarkable, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities (1,072) was in the year 2008, meaning the 2024 fatality numbers represent a drop of -64%.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) just uploaded ‘open data’ road safety statistics for 2024.

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE comments on the findings: “We are grateful to MOI for releasing the detailed 2024 road safety statistics early in the year. It seems the involved stakeholders are playing catch-up in their continued efforts of making UAE road safer, with the ever increasing number of residents and road users, and an astonishing number of 383,086 new driving licenses issued. The growing numbers of accidents, injured and fatalities overall, as well as the alarming numbers for the segment of vulnerable road users (motorcycle (delivery) riders, micro-mobility users, pedestrians) must be addressed by the involved public and private stakeholders in comprehensive and inclusive initiatives. More enforcement and more education is urgently needed.

The main 5 violations accounting for 68% of fatalities (62% of injured) must be at the center of the mentioned initiatives. All involved public and private stakeholders are urged to consider how they can contribute to improving the situation, for example by running engaging awareness campaigns and initiatives with their audiences like staff and customers, as their touch-points can really help us making a difference. Ideally, schools and employers should play a vital role in addressing the road users under their influence. Possibly, the legal framework and enforcement could be further developed. The segment of the vulnerable road users demands more attention and we count on an overhaul of the motorcycle delivery sector with the concerned public stakeholders in the driving seat, literally.

98% of casualties happen in good weather and in clear road conditions, which leaves no excuses for road users and we must see more mindful and caring behavior on the roads!

The young driver segment (18-30 years of age) remains a key challenge as they are paying a growing toll on our roads. Hence, the stakeholders close to this vulnerable segment need to do their bit in raising awareness for safe conduct and we call on driving schools, universities, employers, and parents to be cognizant of their responsibilities. Safe habits should be created as early as possible and already at kindergarten and school level, the driving school education could be revisited, staged driving licenses and monitoring technologies for novice drivers should be considered.”

Following is a selection of the most important data points, derived from the database of Ministry of Interior.

The strong concentration on only 5 violations must be part of focused and aligned initiatives by all concerned stakeholders.

A strong focus is also needed on the young segment of the 19-30 years old, as the number of the injured and fatalities keep rising.

New motorists hit the road and they also count mainly for the young segement:

Drivers must embrace their responsibility for their passengers and other vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians.

The vulnerable segment of motorcycle riders and micro-mobility riders (Bicycle, Electric Bike, Scooter) is over represented in the victims’ statistics and their safe riding behavior must be in focus of initiatives, as well as the mindful interaction of stronger traffic participants with them.

Fridays and evenings are statistically the most dangerous times to be on the roads:

Road users must be extra careful when traveling on the top 15 most dangerous roads.

Dubai tops the list of fatalities and injuries.

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. ‘Tips & Tricks’ for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE’s content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director, RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com - Mob: +971 50 55 19 216