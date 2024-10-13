Dubai, UAE: The Arabia CSR Network marked the 17th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards under the patronage and presence of H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Chairman, Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE with an inspiring ceremony, celebrating organisations across various industries for their outstanding commitments to sustainability. Recognised as the region’s most rigorous sustainability awards, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards have become a true hallmark of environmental and social responsibility, inspiring businesses in the region to take bold actions toward a more sustainable future.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, set the stage for the evening with a powerful address, reflecting on the impact of the awards over the past 17 years. While acknowledging the increasingly complex challenges facing the region and the world, she emphasised that the unwavering commitment of businesses to sustainable development has only deepened.

"The Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards were established in 2008 to create a platform that celebrates excellence in sustainability, but more importantly, to inspire others to follow suit. Year after year, we see organisations pushing boundaries, innovating, and showing us what is possible when business success and sustainability go hand in hand," said Al Mar’ashi. "Tonight, we honour not only the winners but every participating entity for their dedication to making our world a better place."

Since its inception, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards has been a critical driver of change in the Middle East and North Africa, promoting sustainability practices across a wide range of industries. The awards programme has steadily grown, with this year’s cycle receiving 122 applications under 16 categories, representing 35 sectors and covering operations in 10 Arab countries.

The awards recognise sustainability efforts across multiple categories, including large and small businesses, public sector organisations and partnerships. This diversity reflects the increasing breadth of sustainability efforts in the region, with businesses from sectors as varied as energy, construction, education, healthcare and hospitality demonstrating their commitment to sustainable practices.

This year, 31 participating entities also submitted sustainability reports with their applications, showcasing the growing importance of transparency and accountability in business operations in the Arab World.

In her address, Al Mar’ashi highlighted key trends emerging from this year’s awards cycle. The most notable development was the increased focus on net-zero emissions and circular economic models.

As regional governments push for more aggressive climate policies, businesses are responding by implementing comprehensive strategies to reduce carbon footprints and embracing circularity.

"We are witnessing a growing commitment to tackling climate change head-on, particularly through net-zero and circular economy initiatives," said Al Mar’ashi. "These organisations are leading the way in demonstrating that sustainability is not a constraint but a driver of innovation and growth."

The growing power of partnerships and collaborations was another key theme this year, with 36 applications in this category, a testament to the importance of collective action in solving complex sustainability challenges. Al Mar’ashi underscored the need for collaboration across sectors, stating, "Sustainability is not something any of us can achieve alone. It is through partnerships that we can truly create lasting impact and shared value."

In a significant development, the 2024 awards welcomed the education sector, recognising the vital role educational institutions play in shaping the sustainability agenda for future generations.

The Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards ceremony honoured winners across 16 categories, celebrating their remarkable contributions to sustainability. The awards serve as a benchmark for best practices in the region and highlight the progress organisations have made in integrating sustainability into their core business strategies.

- Large Business Category: Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès

- Medium Business Category: CANPACK MIDDLE EAST ONE PERSON COMPANY LLC

- Small Business Category: ISS RELOCATION LLC

- Large Public Sector Category: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

- Medium Public Sector Category: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment

- Small Public Sector Category: Ajman Tourism Development Department

- Financial Sector Category: Cooperative & Agricultural Credit Bank - CAC Bank

- Energy Sector Category: Yanbu Refinery Department

- Hospitality Sector Category: Holiday Inn Dubai - Al Barsha Hotel

- Automotive Category: Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer & Sons Est. Co.

- Construction Sector Category: Innovo

- Healthcare Sector Category (Tie): Emirates Health Services & Aster DM Healthcare

- New Business Category: Emirates Health Services

- Social Enterprises Category: Community Jameel Saudi

- Education Sector Category: The Millennium School, Dubai

- Partnerships and Collaborations: Palestine for Development Foundation - PsDF

Al Mar’ashi applauded the winners, emphasising that their achievements embody the transformative power of embracing sustainability as a core value. “These organisations are meeting today’s standards; and are also setting new ones” she said “They are showing us all that sustainable business is not only possible but essential for a prosperous future”.

As the curtains came down on the 2024 edition of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards, Al Mar’ashi called on all organisations present to continue their quest for excellence in sustainability, irrespective of whether they received recognition this year or not. She pointed out that the path towards sustainability requires unwavering dedication, fuelled by constant innovation, collaboration and commitment from all.

"Sustainability is a journey, not a destination," she said. "The work does not end here tonight—it begins anew. We must continue to push the boundaries, to challenge ourselves to do better, to set the bar higher and to be better. The future is in our hands, and together, we can build a region that is prosperous and sustainable."

The Arabia CSR Network extends its heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors for their generous support. A special acknowledgment is given to Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), the Platinum Sponsor, for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and support since the inception of this award in 2008. Additionally, sincere appreciation is expressed to the Silver Sponsors, McDonald’s UAE, for their invaluable contributions to the success of this event since its beginning, and to ARADA Developments, which has come on board this year. Additionally, we are proud to share that this event is Carbon Neutral, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Farnek. Their dedication and partnership are instrumental in driving our mission forward, and we are deeply appreciative of their support.

ACSRN also extends its appreciation to Emirates Environmental Group for joining as the Environmental Partner, Burson as the Official Communication Partner. The Awards enjoyed the support of several media houses including; Climate Control, Pan Asian Media, biz Today and Dubai Global News.

The Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards continue to be a cornerstone for recognising the efforts of organisations across the Middle East and North Africa that are leading the way in CSR & sustainability. As businesses increasingly integrate sustainability into their strategies, the Awards remain a vital platform for inspiring, for encouraging innovation and excellence in the pursuit of a balanced and sustainable future.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com

Email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or forum@arabiacsrnetwork.com

