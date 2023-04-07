His Excellency Salem Youssef Al-Qaseer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Prize in Public Finance - the first of its kind in the Arab world - confirmed that the second edition of the award includes 17 different categories, including 9 institutional categories, and 8 individual categories, which indicates that it is achieving remarkable qualitative leaps at the level Arab in the light of a large and remarkable turnout.

A new look after increasing its institutional and individual categories

His Excellency Salem Youssef Al-Qaseer indicated that a group of introductory seminars and workshops that were organized and held in a number of Arab countries focused on defining the objectives and importance of the award, which brings a new look after increasing its institutional and individual categories, while expanding the list of targeted candidates from Arab countries and institutions, as well as developing The award guide, including technical and organizational conditions and criteria, to be more compatible with the current financial and economic changes and challenges.

Several goals and insightful vision

Al-Qasir explained that the award, since its establishment in 2016, according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, has been working to translate its vision of "achieving outstanding government financial performance," and to emphasize its message that refers to "Creating and consolidating a qualitative shift in the performance, results and services of public finances in government agencies and institutions in the Arab region to reach a world-leading level, by providing a guiding model for excellence, and a continuous and sustainable set of improvement initiatives and development activities," and working hard in the spirit of one integrated team.

The award seeks to achieve a package of objectives, which is to encourage the optimal utilization of financial resources by using the best financial and administrative systems and government budgets to achieve sustainable development, achieve the principles of transparency, accountability and governance in all government agencies and their effectiveness in using the funds allocated to them and achieve the best return, and mobilize efforts to come up with innovative and creative solutions to develop mechanisms The work of government agencies in the matter of public finance, in addition to strengthening and enabling government agencies to effectively implement the functions of financial and accounting management, keeping pace with international best practices in managing government finances and the public budget, deepening the application of the concept of performance budgets of various types in the matter of public finance, and providing indicators of a high degree of Comprehensiveness and accuracy to support policy makers, decision makers and strategic planners in public finance.

17 different categories concerned with empowering the financial sector

The second edition of the award includes 17 different categories, 9 of which are institutional categories, and 8 individual categories, concerned with enabling the financial sector to be a successful and sustainable lever for development in the Arab countries through continuous measurement and evaluation of adherence to standards of excellence related to the financial sector at the level of government institutions in the Arab countries, and enriching The level of competition among them to achieve the optimal level of performance and successful financial management practices and experiences in this field.

Institutional and individual categories

Institutional categories are the privileged body in public finance. The distinguished entity in electronic financial systems and applications. Distinguished entity in the management of financial projects. The distinguished entity in financial innovation. Distinguished authority in cash management and sovereign funds. The distinguished entity in control, auditing and financial risk management. The distinguished entity in providing financial services. The distinguished entity in financial banking services. Distinguished entity in the management of pension / social security funds.

As for the individual categories, they are the Distinguished Arab Financial Manager. Distinguished Arab budget manager. Distinguished Arab tax manager. Distinguished Arab account manager. Distinguished Arab electronic financial systems manager. Distinguished Arab Procurement and Contracts Manager. Distinguished Arab Financial Controller. Distinguished Arab financial accountant.

