DUBAI, UAE: After a rigorous multi-stage selection process, The Marketing Society UAE has announced the names of 15 outstanding candidates chosen for the inaugural cohort of The Leadership Accelerator by Think Equal. The prestigious six-month programme is designed to propel high-potential female professionals in marketing and communications into senior leadership positions.

In partnership with TikTok and Weber Shandwick MENAT, The Marketing Society launched The Leadership Accelerator by Think Equal to help accelerate the careers of talented female marcomms professionals. Think Equal is an industry initiative by The Marketing Society that aims to accelerate gender equality in leadership across the marcomms industry in the GCC.

A total of 94 professionals submitted applications for the programme, exceeding expectations of the judging panel composed of representatives from ten different organisations. The 15 successful UAE-based candidates selected for Group 2026 of The Leadership Accelerator by Think Equal are:

Alka Winter, Vice President, Destination Marketing & Communications, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Anismita Ghosh, Marketing Manager - Abu Dhabi Biobank, M42

Anna Varley Jones, Senior Director - Strategy & Intelligence, Weber Shandwick

Damayanti Purkayastha, Head of Strategy, MullenLowe MENA

Ishana Tolani, Head of Brand and Marketing, Abu Dhabi Airports Company

Jessica Schroeder, Head of Corporate Communications & Government Relations, Middle East & Egypt, BASF

Lindsay Johnston, Senior General Manager, Corporate Marketing, Abdul Latif Jameel International

Lobna Saad, Head of Brand Build MEA, Kraftheinz

Mallika Gaur, Group Account Director, Serviceplan

Neda Lazic, Marketing Network Operations & Capabilities Senior Director, Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company

Noura Haggag, Tech and Alliances Marketing Lead, PwC Middle East

Ozge Onur Aboughali, Senior Director Marketing MENA, LIPTON Teas and Infusions

Roxana Nicolescu, VP Brand Marketing, Social Media & PR, Wego.com

Sara Aref, Brand Director, Aujan Coca-Cola Company

Setarah Abbas, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager - G42, Microsoft

“This programme is about unlocking potential and creating real pathways for women to lead with confidence and impact. Seeing such incredible talent step forward reinforces why initiatives like The Leadership Accelerator matter - they spark progress and build a more inclusive future for our industry. I love seeing women invest in themselves, and I deeply admire every woman who made the decision to apply. The calibre of applicants for this first edition has been outstanding, and I’m grateful to the judges and our partners whose support makes this programme possible,” said Amina Taher, CMO, Wio Bank & Chair of The Marketing Society UAE.

Through a blend of transformative workshops, in-person events, virtual sessions and world-class mentoring, the selected professionals will gain skills, confidence, and networks to lead with greater impact. This annual initiative will connect participants with some of the region’s most influential CMOs and CEOs, while helping shape a more equal future for the marketing and communications industry.

Advancing female leadership in regional marcomms is an area with opportunities for improvement. In findings released at a Think Equal event last year, only 27% of GCC marcomms professionals said leadership teams in their organisations or divisions have equal or near-equal male-female representation, defined as 40-60% in favour of any gender. Development of specific capabilities is vital. Confident communication, persuasive influence, and negotiation were identified as the top 3 skills women need to focus on to help drive their strategic power.