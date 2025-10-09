2,457 hotels worldwide have received One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Keys in the Guide’s first-ever Global Keys selection, recognizing truly outstanding stays.

Four new Special Awards honor iconic properties.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The MICHELIN Guide is pleased to present its inaugural Global MICHELIN Keys Selection. Following the launch of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations last year, The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors have scoured the world and chosen among the more than 7,000 hotels in The MICHELIN Guide selection to identify those offering the most exceptional experiences.

In total, no less than 2,457 hotels have received One (1,742), Two (572) or Three (143) MICHELIN Keys across the globe, all representing the crème de la crème of world hospitality and meeting The MICHELIN Guide’s highest standards of hospitality and quality.

Unveiled online and at an exclusive ceremony at Musée des Arts Décoratifs, in Paris (France), all these hotels are bookable via The MICHELIN Guide’s website and mobile apps, with integrated concierge services and VIP perks for a seamless and memorable experience.

“125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travelers, The MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence — this time in the world of hospitality. Just as MICHELIN Stars celebrate the world’s most exceptional restaurants, MICHELIN Keys now honor hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments. With the introduction of the MICHELIN Keys, the Guide establishes a new, global, and independent benchmark for outstanding hotel experiences,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide.

“With their unique field expertise and on-the-ground approach, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors have selected the finest properties from across the globe, reflecting the diversity and excellence of today’s hospitality landscape. Whether travelers seek iconic resorts, historic city hotels, or hidden gems off the beaten path, the MICHELIN Keys provide a trusted guide to discover, explore, and book truly memorable stays that inspire and delight.”

The MICHELIN Keys: A New Global Standard

MICHELIN Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are:

One MICHELIN Key: a very special stay

A true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mold, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two MICHELIN Keys: an exceptional stay

Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. A hotel of character, personality, and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care.

Three MICHELIN Keys: an extraordinary stay

It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination for that trip of a lifetime.

The Selection as It Relates to the GCC and MENA Markets

The first MICHELIN Key hotels in the Middle East highlight the very best hotels in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan, showcasing the region’s vibrant hospitality landscape and architectural innovation.

With 13 MICHELIN Key hotels in Dubai (1 Three Keys, 3 Two Keys, and 9 One Key), the city offers a remarkable mix of style and luxury. Doha follows with 10 Key hotels (3 Two MICHELIN Keys and 7 One MICHELIN Key), while Oman and Saudi Arabia offer some of the most breathtaking and remote retreats in the world.

Among the many hotels recognized by MICHELIN Inspectors, Atlantis The Royal stands out as a spectacular Three MICHELIN Keys property, redefining Dubai’s skyline with its cascading terraces and world-class dining. In Oman, Alila Jabal Akhdar (Two MICHELIN Keys) and Six Senses Zighy Bay (One MICHELIN Key) reflect the nation’s commitment to sustainable, nature-immersive luxury. In Jordan, Bratus Hotel in Aqaba received One MICHELIN Key for its independent character and design-forward service.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide presents four Special Awards, recognizing hotels for achievements that transcend traditional categories and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific areas of hospitality.

MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award honors hotels whose architecture and design inspire unforgettable journeys, elevating the guest experience through a distinctive aesthetic identity. This year’s award goes to Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, UAE. Its monumental geometric design of stacked, deconstructed volumes redefines Dubai’s skyline, featuring six interconnected towers composed of terraced, cantilevered blocks, each with its own dedicated spaces and amenities.

honors hotels whose architecture and design inspire unforgettable journeys, elevating the guest experience through a distinctive aesthetic identity. This year’s award goes to in Dubai, UAE. Its monumental geometric design of stacked, deconstructed volumes redefines Dubai’s skyline, featuring six interconnected towers composed of terraced, cantilevered blocks, each with its own dedicated spaces and amenities. MICHELIN Wellness Award recognizes hotels with pioneering wellness programs that nurture body, mind, and spirit. This year’s award goes to Bürgenstock Resort Switzerland , a historic yet modern destination perched above Lake Lucerne. The resort spans three hotels and features extensive spa facilities, including its Alpine Spa with multiple pools, steam rooms, and medical wellness programs focused on recovery and rehabilitation.

recognizes hotels with pioneering wellness programs that nurture body, mind, and spirit. This year’s award goes to , a historic yet modern destination perched above Lake Lucerne. The resort spans three hotels and features extensive spa facilities, including its Alpine Spa with multiple pools, steam rooms, and medical wellness programs focused on recovery and rehabilitation. MICHELIN Local Gateway Award honors hotels that offer guests immersive connections to their surroundings, evoking the character and spirit of their region and offering authentic local experiences. This year’s award goes to La Fiermontina Ocean in Larache, Morocco. The property celebrates Moroccan heritage and supports nearby villages through education and employment initiatives, inviting guests to share meals and stories with locals. Set within a protected natural area, the hotel features traditional homes, olive tree landscapes, and ocean-view suites that provide an immersive experience of rural Moroccan life .

honors hotels that offer guests immersive connections to their surroundings, evoking the character and spirit of their region and offering authentic local experiences. This year’s award goes to in Larache, Morocco. The property celebrates Moroccan heritage and supports nearby villages through education and employment initiatives, inviting guests to share meals and stories with locals. Set within a protected natural area, the hotel features traditional homes, olive tree landscapes, and ocean-view suites that provide an immersive experience of rural Moroccan life MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award, supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB), recognizes newly opened hotels that make an exceptional impact on the hospitality landscape within their first year. This year’s winner is The Burman Hotel in Tallinn, Estonia. Opened in 2025 in Tallinn’s Old Town, this elegant boutique hotel offers 17 thoughtfully designed rooms, featuring unique materials, handmade mattresses, and high-luxury Amouage bath products. Connected to the Bombay Club, guests enjoy fine dining, a spa, and entertainment, creating a sophisticated experience that is both intimate and vibrant.

All MICHELIN Guide hotel recommendations are available on its website and app, where travelers can book directly with travel expert services to enhance each stay.

Access here the 2025 Global MICHELIN Keys Selection, as well as the pictures of the MICHELIN Guide Global Hotels Ceremony.

