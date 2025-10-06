Equips Business Owners to become Franchise-Ready, IPO-Ready and Future-Ready

Revealing the Pulse of Entrepreneurship, the book is based on the largest entrepreneurial research ever conducted, featuring 4,000 one-on-one business health checks across six continents

Dubai, UAE - To help entrepreneurs accelerate their business growth tenfold and build future-ready enterprises, Joescher Chee, Founder of 10X Strategy Coach and bestselling author, officially launched his latest book, “10X Strategy Wheel”, in Dubai.

More than just another business book, the 10X Strategy Wheel is being hailed as one of the most comprehensive strategy manuals ever created for entrepreneurs. It offers practical, research-backed, and evidence-based tools to help businesses scale sustainably. The book serves as a transformational business strategy playbook, empowering founders to build ventures that matter, and scale them with purpose, structure, and a global vision.

At the heart of the book is the 10X Strategy Wheel framework, a proven system designed to equip entrepreneurs to become Franchise-Ready (Formularise), IPO-Ready (Corporatise), and Future-Ready (Globalise). The framework is built on what is believed to be the largest face-to-face entrepreneurial research of its kind, involving more than 4,000 one-on-one business health checks, conducted by over 200 strategy coaches across six continents over the last decade.

The result is a practical system comprising 10 strategic pillars and 50 business areas, giving entrepreneurs a clear structure to identify the right problems, align strategy with execution, and accelerate their business growth journey.

“Entrepreneurs don’t fail because they don’t work hard, they fail because they lack the right strategy and focus. The 10X Strategy Wheel gives them clarity on what truly matters,” said Joescher Chee during the launch event. “Our platform has already played a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s entrepreneurial growth story, and now we’re excited to bring this transformative approach to the Middle East.”

Over the past decade, 10X Strategy Coach, the global business coaching platform founded by Chee, has helped hundreds of companies in Malaysia and Southeast Asia scale to new heights. Notably, in Malaysia where 10X is headquartered, the platform has over 10% of the country’s listed companies in its eco-system, helping traditional businesses transform into publicly listed, globally recognised organisations. With the UAE’s strategic location and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, 10X aims to replicate and surpass this success in the Middle East.

“Our vision is to build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE where businesses don’t just start, they scale with purpose and structure,” said Alifiya Sura, UAE Partner of 10X Strategy Coaching. “Too many companies plateau after their initial growth because they lack the right strategy and systems. 10X provides a proven framework to help founders become Franchise-Ready, IPO-ready, and Future-Ready.

In Malaysia, over 300 organisations are being mentored through the 10X framework, with many already listed and many more on the journey of becoming IPO-Ready. With UAE’s vibrant business environment and over a million entrepreneurs and only 171 listed companies, the potential here is exponentially larger. We’re not here to motivate, we’re here to transform businesses from family-run to future-driven.”

The official Middle East launch event was held at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, attracting entrepreneurs from across the region. The event also featured a special deep-dive session with Lim Soon Yik, CEO of Wawasan Dengkil, one of Malaysia’s youngest listed companies, who shared his journey of transforming a traditional family business into a nine-figure public company in just nine years — using the 10X Strategy framework.

About 10X Strategy Coach

10X Strategy Coach is a global business coaching platform that empowers entrepreneurs to build scalable, Franchise-Ready, IPO-Ready and Future-Ready businesses through structured strategy frameworks. Headquartered in Malaysia, the platform is supporting over 300 companies on IPO-Readiness and operates across six continents with a growing network of certified strategy coaches.