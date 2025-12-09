ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE)-- 10X Health (USA) and REVIV Global (UK) today announced a strategic partnership with M42, a global health leader powered by technology, artificial intelligence and genomics, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, to launch 10XREVIV — a groundbreaking collaboration that brings a one-of-a-kind Precision Nutrition System to the Middle East.

10XREVIV represents a new frontier in personalized health optimization, integrating genetic science, blood biomarker analysis, and nutritional intelligence through proprietary AI to deliver individualised precision health solutions.

At its core is the 10X Precision Nutrition System, a patented life-sciences platform developed by 10X Health’s biotechnology team over more than a decade. The system analyses up to 20 million genetic variants — with 99.97% accuracy — combining these data with blood and lifestyle inputs to generate a comprehensive, secure 400+ page health report.

Based on these findings, the system delivers targeted, science-backed interventions, including:

10X Precision Supplements – genetically tailored micro-bead formulations for optimal bioavailability across 22 micronutrients.

10X Precision Weight Management – personalised carbohydrate and fat modulation aligned with metabolic and genetic markers.

Precision IV Therapy – globally patented genetically informed IV protocols, offering bespoke micronutrient infusions delivered exclusively through approved and certified medical facilities.

Beyond the system’s launch, the partnership will also establish a Precision Longevity flagship clinic, undertake a randomized control trial evaluating the impact of IV nutrition on Type 2 Diabetes, and introduce a Precision Nutrition training curriculum to educate clinicians in translating genetic insights into clinical practice to improve outcomes and extend healthspan.

Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of 10X Health, said:

“Our mission at 10X Health is to revolutionise how people understand and optimise their own biology. Partnering with M42 and REVIV Global enables us to combine proprietary AI, genetic science, and clinical excellence to deliver personalised solutions that transform lives — and to do so at the heart of a region leading the future of healthcare.”

Albarah El Khani, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated Health Solutions platform at M42, added:

“This collaboration exemplifies M42’s vision to harness advanced science and technology to empower people to live healthier for longer. Through 10XREVIV, we’re integrating genetics, biomarkers, and precision nutrition into everyday care, positioning Abu Dhabi as a model for the future of longevity medicine.”

Sarah Lomas, CEO & Founder of REVIV Global, stated:

“With 10X Health and M42, we are pioneering a new era of precision health and longevity. The 10XREVIV initiative is the culmination of years of clinical expertise and technological innovation, bringing together AI, genetics, and practical application to empower individuals and advance modern wellness globally.”

Together, 10X Health, REVIV Global, and M42 combine biotechnology innovation, clinical depth, and AI-driven data science to set new global standards in precision health.

10X Precision Nutrition Systems powered by M42 set the standard in Human Optimization and Longevity globally.

About 10X Health

10X Health is a US-based biotechnology and wellness company focused on harnessing genetic science and AI to optimize human performance, health, and longevity. Its patented 10X Precision System integrates genetic, biochemical, and clinical data to deliver personalized nutrition and therapeutic solutions.

For more information visit www.10xhealthsystem.com.

About REVIV Global

REVIV Global is a UK-headquartered life sciences and wellness leader specializing in clinically developed IV therapies, genetic testing, and precision nutrition. With operations in over 40 countries, REVIV has administered more than 3 million IVs worldwide, setting the standard for safe and effective personalized wellness.

For more information visit www.revivme.com.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialised, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023 following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For more information, please visit https://m42.ae/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105019279/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

For 10X Health Press & Media enquiries please contact Media@10Xhealthsystem.com

For REVIV Press & Media enquiries please contact Press@revivme.com