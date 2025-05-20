International architecture practice, 10 Design (part of 10N Collective), reveals its design vision for the latest phase of IMKAN’s landmark Al Jurf development, nestled along the Sahel Al Emarat Coast between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Paying tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s cultural and historic legacy and the founding of the UAE, Naseem Al Jurf was designed as a community that brings together people from diverse cultural backgrounds to support social cohesion. The community will consist of 111 villas, 60 townhouses, and eight apartments. These residential designs echo the traditional values embedded within the historic palace within the larger Al Jurf masterplan, such as generous spatial layouts, filtered daylight and a material palette which reflects cultural accents and hues, embodying the spirit of local heritage.

The villas, townhouses, and apartments are brought together via interlinked Sikkas (urban alleyways) that provide shading while seamlessly tying the residential components with a central garden, retail and F&B amenities, mosque, communal pool, beach club, and canalside promenade.

Reflecting the scheme’s name, which translates into “gentle breeze,” a defining characteristic of Naseem Al Jurf is its surrounding natural landscape that instils a sense of tranquillity. The design has been carefully crafted to minimise the impact on the environment and preserve the lush vegetation. At the heart of the development lies a central garden, where the green canopy meets the water’s edge, serving as a vibrant hub with world-class amenities for community engagement and wellbeing.

Landscaping and green spaces within the scheme, designed together with Aspect Studios, were further curated with native greenery that thrives in the local climate with the minimum amount of water. These spaces will also serve as natural habitats for existing local wildlife such as reindeer.

The villas' interiors, designed by DiLeonardo, capture the essence of Riviera living, where contemporary design is infused with effortless luxury. Soft neutral hues create a warm and inviting ambience, while accents of azure blues bring a refreshing connection to the canal’s striking waters.

The scheme targets Estidama Pearl 1 certification, a sustainability assessment framework for buildings developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council to meet the specific needs of the region’s hot, arid climate. The framework is similar to that of LEED and BREEAM certifications, and puts a strong emphasis on water conservation, urban planning, and cultural heritage. The villas will incorporate solar panels on rooftops, which will offer renewable energy on-site with low carbon emissions.

Jason Easter, Design Principal at 10 Design, says:

“Our architectural vision embraces the site’s natural assets, crafting a serene community environment with a premium offering of contemporary living which is embedded in nature. Set within the diverse and biologically rich landscape of the Sahel Al Emarat Coast, we have curated a collection of villas, townhouses, apartments, and amenities connected by shaded Sikkas and green public spaces, offering residents a lifestyle experience which is both international and contextual.”

Naseem Al Jurf is the latest scheme by 10 Design in the UAE, following its track record of high-quality residences in the country. These include the Seventh Heaven masterplan and Ashjar developments at Al Barari, Bluewaters Residences on the man-made island off the coast of Dubai Marina Beach, and Ghaf Woods’ new phase of forested community, Cilia.

Rowan D’Arcy, Regional Studio Director (MENA) at Aspect Studios, says:

“We prioritised nature in the design of the Naseem Al Jurf community. We wanted to preserve the essence of a serene, beachside palace estate by creating pockets of secluded sanctuary within the development, places where you can simply immerse in nature. We planned for active, nature-inspired living, with a network of shaded trails, native wooded parklands and high-quality community amenities.”

It is scheduled for completion in Q3 2027.