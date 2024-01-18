NEOM has recently announced Norlana, an ultra-modern active lifestyle community, as the latest addition to the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, created by 10 Design.



Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline, Norlana creates a unique environment where an exclusive community of 3,000 residents will enjoy contemporary luxury fused with advanced technology, setting a pioneering standard for sustainable modern living.



Within this contemporary community portfolio of 711 residential properties, Norlana offers deluxe mansions, spacious apartments and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes, bringing residents closer to serene nature.



Norlana boasts a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina that will serve as an international hub for superyachts, with water taxi services available for residents and guests. The superyacht members club will be a place where like-minded yachting enthusiasts can unwind and enjoy exceptional dining experiences and service while taking in stunning waterfront views.



A spectacular 18-hole golf course is nestled among rugged mountains, with an equestrian and polo center with world-class facilities nearby. Norlana’s amenities also cater to a diverse range of water sports, including sailing and diving, for residents and guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural environment.



Norlana has been designed to redefine contemporary and active living. With sport, health and well-being at the core of this cutting-edge community, residents and guests will have every opportunity to experience their passions in this magnificent and environmentally sustainable setting.



Aligned with NEOM’s commitment to conservation, Norlana will complement its coastal location and be delivered innovatively and sustainably. With a focus on preserving the surrounding land and marine environments, Norlana will offer the pinnacle of ultra-luxury modern living through a harmonious blend of nature and technology.



News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, and Utamo which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.