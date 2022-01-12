DUBAI:– Chad celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 today (11 January) with a cultural performance featuring a troupe of dancers and musicians, who together presented a unique symphony of drums, balafon (West African xylophone) and singing, during five captivating dances.

His Excellency Ali Djadda Kampard, Minister of Trade and Industry for Chad, was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot said: “Chad – known as the ‘Cradle of Mankind’ – showcases its rich history, culture and diverse society at its pavilion at Expo 2020, while promoting a future-orientated outlook under the theme ‘The Chad We Want’, inviting us to witness a purely African model of structural and sustainable development.

“We are proud of the relationship we share with Chad, one that has been flourishing in various aspects, such as bilateral trade, and has grown by more than 22 per cent during the past four years. We hope to build on existing partnerships between our two countries, and through Expo 2020 and beyond, explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange in sectors of mutual interest, such as foreign direct investment, tourism and energy.”

HE Ali Djadda Kampard said: “Every day we all face new challenges. The most palpable example is the case of the global pandemic … With a synergy of actions at the global level, no challenge is insurmountable. We are simply saying that anything is possible if we decide to act together. It is with a heart full of joy and pleasure that Chad naturally takes part in the beautiful initiative that is Expo 2020. It is a great honour for me to launch today the National Day dedicated to Chad.

“The choice of the theme for Expo 2020 of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through its three subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – is not accidental. This theme embodies the ambition for the future that we want, of a just and equitable world, responding to the goals of our peoples towards sustainable and harmonious development. Expo 2020 is in a way a crossroads of exchange and learning, of know-how and of sharing. Large, medium, small and very small [countries] come together to discover, learn, understand, help and enrich each other to build our common future. Chad cannot therefore be on the sidelines of this great event and has a lot to offer for the construction of this world that we all dream of.”

The Chad Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, showcases the country’s diverse cultures, nature and investment opportunities in a range of sectors, including renewable energy, and its potential to become an emerging country by 2030.

Willing adventurers can also discover one of Africa’s best-kept travel secrets, from the oases of the northern deserts, shadowing the herds stampeding through the national parks, or just floating across the azure waters of Lake Chad.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

