For the fourth year in a row, global healthcare technology company, Cerner, has been recognized by KLAS Research, a leading healthcare IT data insights company, as Best in KLAS for Global Acute Care electronic medical record (EMR) in Middle East and Africa. The 2022 Best in KLAS honors Cerner for its outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver quality patient care in the region.

“We are humbled to be recognized by an industry-leading organization and privileged to be trusted by leading healthcare organizations in this region as they endeavor to advance quality of care for their communities,” said Alaa Adel, vice president and managing director, Cerner Middle East and Africa. “The Best in KLAS recognition is a true testament of Cerner’s commitment to help our clients achieve their vision as well as overcome demanding challenges by leveraging their EMR to deliver innovative solutions and operational excellence.”

In a diverse global EMR market, this report shows Cerner is widely used, meeting and exceeding industry standards for clients around the world. Cerner has worked to become a technology leader in Middle East and Africa by strategically providing client engagement models to deliver more attentive support, quicker response times and greater flexibility in meeting ever-changing needs.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry,” said Adam Gale, president, KLAS. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The Best in KLAS report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the world. KLAS conducts annual interview with thousands of providers and payers.

-End-

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more on the KLAS website.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner’s podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech. Nasdaq: CERN. Healthcare is too important to stay the same.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications, email : media@orientplanet.com

Cerner Middle East Media Contact: Vivian Gendy,email: vivian.gendy@cerner.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022