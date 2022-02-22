Kuwait: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kuwait, has officially launched a new supermarket in the Khairan area, within the Ahmadi Governorate.

The opening sees Carrefour introduce its ninth store in the country and reaffirms the brand’s ongoing expansion strategy which aims to support, grow, and help the communities it serves prosper. It also highlights Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to helping drive economic growth across the MENA region through job creation and economic diversification.

The new store has an area of 2000 square meters and offers 15000 high-quality local and imported products. Thanks to its convenient location, the store will provide greater accessibility to customers from neighboring areas.

Ahmed Mohamed, Country Manager of Carrefour Kuwait at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said: “Today we celebrate another chapter of our story, one that showcases Carrefour’s dedication to connecting with its customers to deliver a stellar service. Our new store will provide accessibility, and efficiency in terms of reach and product availability. We are proud to be serving our customers and establishing the infrastructure to meet growing demand.

Carrefour continues to provide exceptional value to its loyal customers through "MyCLUB", the loyalty program from Carrefour. The program provides customers with targeted promotions based on their shopping behavior, in addition to exclusive discounts and “Cash Back” offers that allow users to redeem up to 11% of the value of their purchases.

Carrefour believes in conducting its operations in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. As such, it continues to reduce its carbon footprint by providing environmentally friendly shopping bags, limiting the use of single-use plastic bags, and implementing electrical energy saving solutions inside its stores.

Media Contact:

Hiba Al Zouhbi

E-mail: hzouhbi@mafcarrefour.com

About Carrefour

Carrefour was launched in the region in 1995 by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and fully owns the operations in the region. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates over 350 Carrefour stores in 17 countries, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 500,000 food and non-food products, and a locally inspired exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone every day. Across Carrefour’s stores, Majid Al Futtaim sources over 80% of the products offered from the region, making it a key enabler in supporting local producers, suppliers, families and economies.

About Carrefour Kuwait

Carrefour first opened in Kuwait in 2007. Today Carrefour operates 9 hypermarkets and supermarkets in Kuwait and employs over 941 employees with direct and indirect job opportunities. By supplying 97% of its products from Kuwait and the region, Carrefour Kuwait works with 476 local suppliers and partners from across the region, which contributes to providing support to the local economy.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

