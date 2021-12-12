Careem Groceries is expanding its services in the UAE by offering customers Careem Quik, a hyperlocal automated dark store network which offers affordable, everyday groceries with ultra-fast delivery times

Quik will cater to JVC, the Marina, and Business Bay before the end of 2021 and to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, before expanding to over 100 dark stores across the region by the end of next year

Dubai, UAE : Careem is expanding the Groceries offering on its Super App by launching Quik, a new ultra-fast grocery delivery service that offers customers supermarket competitive prices across a range of everyday grocery items 24/7 in as little as 15 minutes.

Quik uses a dense network of hyperlocal dark stores and advanced fulfillment and inventory management tech to prepare orders in under two minutes and make item replacements a thing of the past. Warehouse infrastructure will be automated over time with the support of Careem’s Kiwibot partnership which uses robotic carts to speed up the process even further for Careem Captains.

Through Careem Quik’s dark store network, Careem controls the entire supply chain process, from ordering and fulfillment, to managing inventory and delivery. When an order is placed on the app, order pickers called ‘Quikers’ collect and process the order in dark stores that are fully optimized for rapid fulfillment, before handing them off to dedicated Quik delivery Captains.

Careem’s Head of Groceries, Chase Lario said, “We’re on a mission to simplify lives and give back time to spend on the things that matter. Making your grocery shopping 10x easier is a small first step on that journey. Thanks to Careem's customer-centric app and our extensive experience in last-mile delivery, we can optimize the entire delivery supply chain to bring better speed, value, and quality of experience to the market. ”

Careem Quik was made available to customers in select active service areas of Dubai from 29 November 2021 and will be introduced across the region in stages. Quik will cater to JVC, the Marina, and Business Bay by the end of 2021 before expanding to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, with over 100 dark stores expected by the end of next year throughout the region.

Whether customers have a late night craving, need to order ingredients for a last minute dinner party, or urgently need some household goods, Careem Quik allows users to order stress-free, knowing they will get exactly what they need, affordably and super quickly.

The online grocery market in the UAE grew by around 50 percent in 2021 and is expected to generate $1.6 billion by the end of the year, but only 7.8 percent of the country’s entire grocery sector has been made available for online orders. The launch of Careem Quik is the latest milestone in the growth of Careem’s Super App which offers multiple everyday services to simplify and improve lives for millions of people across the region.

-Ends-

About Careem

Careem is the everyday Super App for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created two million income-generating opportunities in the region. Careem became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020. www.careem.com

For all media inquiries contact:

Bianca Riley | Nour Chaoui | Aaron Illathu

Atteline

E-mail: careem@atteline.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021