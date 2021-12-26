PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt – In line with its expansion plans for the local market, Capiter, the e-commerce platform, announced the launch of its electronics division to serve mobile phones merchants. The new service is available for Capiter’s clients in Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria. Offering around 5,000 various products, the newly-introduced electronics division will provide competitive rates for more than 15,000 merchants.
Aiming to enhance the quality of service offered to its merchants through the app and speed up the process, Capiter has opened three new warehouses in Cairo, Alexandria, and Beheira as part of its geographical expansion plans for the local market. Capiter’s services are already up and running in five governorates namely Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Qaliobiya, and Behira. Capiter prepares to expand into five more governorates in the coming period as it plans to cover all Egyptian governorates by the end of next year.
With the new launch, Capiter acts as the main touchpoint between small merchants of mobile phones and their accessories, and corporations, manufacturers, and agents enabling them to purchase items from one place based on the quantity they need and the volume of their businesses. The application also gives merchants access to e-payment solutions in addition to cash on delivery. Delivery service is offered free of charge within 24 hours of placing the order. The electronics division is set to be rolled out across Upper Egypt and Delta governorates. Since its launch by the beginning of December, Capiter’s electronics division managed to sell more than 5,000 products to more than 2,000 merchants in Cairo and Alexandria.
Capiter has solid plans to add more electronic devices to its portfolio to include air conditioners, dispensers, and heaters by Q1/2022 as part of its local expansion plans.
"Our main vision from launching Capiter was to create a touchpoint with merchants by offering e-commerce solutions to help them grow and boost their businesses and promoting financial inclusion by providing efficient e-payment solutions through partnerships with local banks and financial institutions," said Mahmoud Noah, CEO of Capiter. "Now, we celebrate the platform's debut in the electronics sector, and we have ambitious plans to expand into new industries in the future to serve more categories of merchants," he added.
On his part, Marwan El Shayeb, Vice President of Business Development & Government Relations at Capiter, commented on the new launch saying “We have put in place a full-fledged strategy to better serve the merchants across all sectors leveraging the huge size and diversity of the Egyptian market.
The State’s new vision amplifies the role of information technology and the role it plays to offer new opportunities for local merchants and create more jobs for the youth to ensure they can lead a decent life and have a bright future.” He further added, “At Capiter, we are keen on upgrading the technology we use on our platform on a regular basis to guarantee the highest level of quality for Egyptian merchants and support Egyptian youth to launch their own commercial, industrial, electronics projects to name a few.”
According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Egypt's mobile phone market grew at a 10.6 percent annual rate in 2020, with 11.9 million devices sold.
