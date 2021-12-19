Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Canon Middle East (CME), a leader in digital imaging and printing solutions and an Imaging & Print Partner of Dubai Expo 2020, launched the “Perfect Choice-Redefined” program as a part of its SI-VAR Program The SI-VAR programme is designed to empower, reward, and support the UAE’s System Integrators (SI) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs).

The integration of B2B and B2C portfolio is part of Canon’s broader strategy to boost its complete portfolio of printing and scanning solutions in the small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and Small-to-Medium Business (SMBs) through System Integrators (SI) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs). This move also further demonstrates Canon’s support to their advancement as key contributors to UAE’s economic diversification policy.

System Integrators (SI) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) provide digital and printing solutions to clients across various industries and Canon aims to assist their business transformation through continuing development and education, as well as in the development of their technology and printing infrastructure. The combined B2B and B2C portfolio provides efficient, fast, and innovative solutions to System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers (SI/VARs), advancing their capabilities to handle enterprise requirements and demands.

The SI-VAR programme gives members an exclusive access to resources that can help them better understand Canon’s products and technology. The integration of B2B product line in the SI-VAR programme is one of Canon Middle East’s strategies to further work with partners in expanding their businesses through regular, two-way contact. The added B2B portfolio features a 360-degree integrated solution for channel businesses, including product, service, and marketing. It also includes privileges such as extended and integrated warranty of up to 3 years on A3, A4 and other scanning devices.

Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East and Turkey said: “Though this programme, Canon seeks to collaborate closely with partners to ensure that they have an in-depth grasp of our products and technology for a comprehensive printing and scanning solution. We recognize the need to assist our UAE partners in setting up and delivering Canon’s products and solutions, especially in this tech-driven time when there is a growing demand for reliable printers in digital printing and scanning. We value our partners, and we want to ensure that they too will unlock the full potentials of their businesses. The SI-VARs programme provides support through continuing education, assistance, training, as well as tools for our partners in the country.”

The event was followed by an award ceremony wherein Canon recognized Blue Bell Computers and Oasis Mountain Trading as Platinum Partners, and Astro Era General Trading and Compu Super Store as Gold partners. The awards were presented by Mr. Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director and Mr. Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director.

Binoj Nair said: “The Perfect Choice – Redefined program is unique in a way, as it was designed based on the needs of our SI-VAR partners to cater to the needs of their customers. The SME Sector is on a focus sector in the UAE, and by focusing on this sector with Canon’s print solutions we believe that our partners will benefit from the growth in this sector. We have been working closely with SMEs and SMBs in the UAE and we look forward to continuing supporting the digital innovations and development in this sector.”

On his part, Shadi Bakhour said: “Canon believes that employees, suppliers, and partners are vital components in achieving success in any organization. The integration of B2B products empowers system integrators and value-added resellers to position Canon as a print solution provider, as they cater to the requirements of SMEs and SMBs.”

The awarding is in line with Canon’s ‘Perfect Choice’ reward programme which was first launched in late 2019. This year, Canon Middle East Management integrated its B2B line of products in the ‘Perfect Choice’ and re-launched it as the ‘Perfect Choice Re-Defined’ Program in order to meet the needs and demands of customers as well as to support the business growth of SMEs and SMBs in the UAE.

