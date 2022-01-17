Kuwait : As part of its aim to build a better, faster and more digitally enhanced customer experience, Burgan Bank announced the relaunch of the all-new revamped and enhanced Banki; the Bank’s voice enabled Machine Learning chatbot. Featuring a series of updated features and upgraded capabilities, Banki offers customers a more personal and more responsive banking experience than ever before.

The revamped Banki is now able to understand customers’ needs better in context as they interact more with it, in order to provide fast, reliable, safe, consistent, and accurate answers in a timely manner; allowing customers to conveniently avoid searching, browsing, clicking buttons or waiting on a call. Available around the clock on the Bank’s mobile application, Burgan Online, and WhatsApp platform in the customer’s preferred language, whether Arabic or English, Banki is able to help customers with all banking related question and inquiries.

“Burgan Bank is in a highly competitive environment, hence instead of offering a regular FAQ chatbot, the Bank incorporated Machine Learning to drive a personalized, remarkable client experience in line with our customers’ needs. We understand that time is a commodity to our customers, so the sooner they can get the answer they want and go on about their day, the more satisfied they will be. In addition, it is our primary goal to empower our clients by investing in a conversational virtual assistant that can answer routine and personalized banking questions. It truly is more than just a chatbot, it’s the most personal chatbot, a new virtual bank member,” Mr. Khalil Majeed AlQattan, Head of Digital Transformation said.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

