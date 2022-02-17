Product influenced by a new trend where homeowners want to modernize and reinvest into their existing properties

Dubai – UAE: Value-driven and people-focused real estate group BlackBrick Properties has launched a new product on the market that will see the refurbishment of residential properties to increase their value for resale.

The Dubai residential real estate market is maturing with properties in areas that were described as ‘new’ such as Arabian Ranches, Emirates Living and Palm Jumeirah now having homes that are getting to 15 to 20 years. These “blue-ribbon” areas have typically been the most desirable locations to live however other new suburbs and areas are competing and becoming well established, this includes boasting homes that are new and modern.

These original blue-ribbon estates are still some of the most desirable in Dubai, however, a significant trend is emerging where homeowners are shifting towards modernizing and reinvesting in their residential assets, this is a sign of a mature market.

BlackBrick has identified that existing homeowners want to do small to medium size fit-outs of their properties and reinvest them in their assets. This not only creates an amazing home to live in, it also increases the overall value of the asset. However, the most noticeable trend emerging within BlackBrick’s clients are new investors looking to buy original villas at baseline rates, invest capital in them and sell for a healthy profit.

Similarly, owners are seeing increased demand from European buyers looking for modern contemporary homes that have the styles of those found in Europe and America’s. This is leading to higher sales values which is good news for the investors looking for strong returns.

The new service will therefore fill needs in the market with regards to property asset reinvesting in two ways.

First of all, through ‘Design to live’ where BlackBrick’s team of designers, who have preferred fit-out contractors, work with clients to design their bespoke homes that fit their needs as a way of reinvesting in their home.

Secondly, the ‘Invest to sell’ service involves BlackBrick working with investors and current property owners that are looking to invest capital in their property, in order to get a higher return when they sell.

Speaking about the impact and value the new product will bring to the market, Founder and CEO of BlackBrick - Matt Bate said: “There has been an increase in prices in homes that have been fitted out, demanding premiums of between 20 to 30 per cent. The obvious advantage is that investors and homeowners are achieving premium prices, however, the hidden advantage is that these homes are being sold a lot quicker At BlackBrick, we have identified this need in the market and have launched our latest product to fill the gap and create more value for our clients.”

The concept of reinvesting will ensure the sustainability of the property market economically, socially and environmentally.

