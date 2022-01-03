BBC Earth is delighted to announce its brand new five-part landmark series from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, The Green Planet, narrated by legendary English broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough.

Set to air in the MENA region beginning January 10th, The Green Planet will be the first immersive portrayal of an unseen, inter-connected world, full of remarkable new behaviour, emotional stories, and surprising heroes in the plant world. This is Planet Earth from the perspective of plants.

Commenting on the announcement, Sir David Attenborough said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to explore a neglected yet truly remarkable part of the natural world. Once again, the innovative approach of the BBC NHU and ground-breaking technology will reveal new and surprising wonders to the audiences.”

Mike Gunton, Executive Producer of The Green Planet, said: “This series will take viewers into a world beyond their imagination - see things no eye has ever seen. The world of plants is a mind-blowing parallel universe; one that we can now bring to life using a whole range of exciting new camera technology. This is Planet Earth for plants!”

Across the series, David will travel to the USA, Costa Rica, Croatia, and northern Europe, from deserts to mountains, from rainforests to the frozen north, to find new stories and a fresh understanding of how plants live their lives. He will meet the largest living things that have ever existed; trees that care for each other; and plants that breed so fast they could cover the planet in a matter of months.

He will find time-travellers - seeds that can outlive civilisations, and plants that remain unchanged for decades. He will examine our relationship with plants, past, present, and future, and reveal how all animal life, ourselves included, is totally dependent on plants.

Using brand new technological advances and over two decades of new discoveries, the show will take the viewer on a journey into a magical world. Audiences will discover that plants are as aggressive, competitive, and dramatic as animals - locked in desperate battles for food, for light, to reproduce and to scatter their young. They are social - they communicate with each other, they care for their young, they help their weak and injured. They can plan, they can count, they can remember.

Plants are the stars of this series but there will also be box-office animals - plants are the arch-manipulators of the natural world. They bend the actions and lives of animals, including ourselves, to their own ends.

The series uses new developments in robotics, moving time-lapse, super-detail thermal cameras, deep focus ‘frame-stacking’ and ultra-high-speed to travel beyond the power of the human eye and make visible the amazing, hidden life of the green planet.

The Green Planet (w/t) a 5x60’ series for BBC Earth and PBS, is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The Executive Producer is Mike Gunton. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content. For PBS the series is overseen by Bill Gardner, Vice President, Programming and Development. It was co-produced by ZDF and The Open University.

The Green Planet (5 x 60) premieres on beIN on Monday 10th of January at 21:00

-Ends-

About BBC Studios:

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions, and programmes and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programmes made by the business are internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Doctor Who and Bluey. BBC Studios has offices in 22 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2500 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Amazon and China Mobile, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK’s independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment and international distribution for programme titles. To the BBC, BBC Studios contributes both cash dividends and funds for programme-making, supporting the licence fee and enhancing programmes for UK audiences.

For more information, please contact:

Mirna Tamimi

Gambit Communications

+ 97156 1089912

Mirna@gambit.ae

Or

Aleksandra Biardzka

Aleksandra.Biardzka@bbc.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022