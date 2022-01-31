Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Bayut, the UAE’s leading property website has announced the launch of data-enriched new features on their property listing pages, backed by figures gathered straight from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Much like their other recent launches, Bayut’s new series of enhancements are data-driven, cutting edge solutions, which will go a long way in boosting the growth of the Dubai real estate sector by creating greater transparency and building more trust.

With the data gathered as part of this partnership, Bayut has already announced the launch of three revolutionary, industry-defining enhancements to aid property seekers with accurate information based on transactions recorded by the DLD.

Bayut’s new launches include:

A first-of-its-kind Rental & Sales transaction history section:

For the first time ever, property seekers in the UAE will be able to see historical rental and sales transactional details of each property as recorded by the DLD!

The team at Bayut elaborated on the exciting launch and said that these enhancements would not have been possible without the support of the DLD. The Bayut team also reinforced their excitement at being able to build on their mutual vision of making the UAE real estate industry as transparent for all investors, potential homeowners and tenants as most western markets already are.

A complete property overview for each listing with all relevant details of the property including developer information, handover date, freehold/non-freehold status etc.

And, a customized section with validated information about building amenities as recorded by the DLD.

**Disclaimer: In the first phase of roll-out, these features are only available for properties which have been validated with the Checked badge on Bayut, which authenticates the documentation of the listing being advertised.

Now tenants, buyers, sellers, investors and landlords can make well-informed decisions based on a more holistic outlook with complete details of the property as well as transactional prices, making it far more reliable when making important financial decisions.

By being the first in the market to showcase this rich data, Bayut has once again taken an important step in helping all stakeholders in the market get access to accurate, authentic information from trusted sources. The teams at Bayut believe in making information available for everyone in the UAE, and not just the businesses involved in the real estate industry.

The team at Bayut also confirmed that this impressive upgrade is the first of many new features that they are working on, which will be released in the near future.

Since its establishment, Bayut has played an important role in revolutionising the property market and launched a series of advanced products and solutions to help property seekers in Dubai address the various issues they encounter. This includes the region’s strongest property authentication solution TruCheckTM to facilitate greater transparency, display the availability of a listing and simplify the search experience for property seekers.

In 2021, Bayut also launched the UAE’s first-ever fully automated price valuation tool, TruValueTM, to provide easily accessible estimated value of residential properties in the UAE, in line with Bayut’s commitment towards delivering a seamless property search experience for users.

Haider Ali Khan, the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and Head of EMPG MENA commented on the partnership and said: “As the region’s leading property website, we are honoured to work closely with Dubai Land Department to support their mission and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. We believe that such collaborative partnerships play a vital role in achieving national objectives and creating a better environment for all stakeholders. Creating a seamless,reliable and data-backed journey for our users has always been our biggest priority, so we hope this partnership will provide property seekers across the UAE a more informed browsing experience and more elevated standards when searching online.”

About Bayut

Bayut is the UAE’s most trusted property website for buying, selling and renting homes. Bayut provides detailed insights, extensive content resources and updated statistics allowing end-users to make the best decision when searching for properties in the UAE.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth over the past few years. Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past five years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names. To further expand their reach in this region, Bayut also launched Bayut.sa in 2019, with its headquarters in Riyadh.

Bayut is a part of the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) which also operates the largest property classified sites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates Dubizzle in the UAE, OLX Pakistan, OLX Egypt and OLX Lebanon, in addition to several other OLX platforms in the broader Middle East region including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

