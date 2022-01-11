Bayer Middle East has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE to provide an online educational platform (STEPS) to the health care community

The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE, His Excellency Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE, Bayer senior management, and key opinion leaders in the medical field

Dubai, UAE: – Bayer Middle East signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) of the UAE to launch a new initiative - STEPS (Summit and Training for Excellence in Clinical Pharmacy Systems).

STEPS provides support to health authorities by building capacities for Regulators, Payers, Providers & Pharmacists in advancing their capabilities. The program does this by offering an online-library and training modules related to health economics and educating the medical community on best healthcare practices.

The launching and successful implementation of the STEPS Program will advance the capabilities of all the engaged stakeholders in the UAE in the field of health economics, enabling them ultimately to better serve the patients and all consumers in the UAE. This will provide an added value service which will support health authorities in the decision-making process and easily adopting the Health Technology Assessment process.

Bayer is proud to be joining forces with MOHAP to support the wider health care community and the people of the UAE, as part of its commitment to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses.

The MoU was signed at the German Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai. It took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector, and the German Ambassador, His Excellency Ernst Peter Fischer, as well as other MOHAP senior representatives, Bayer senior management, and Professor Zoltán Kalo, - Professor of Health Economics at the Center for Health Technology Assessment, – Semmelweis University, Head of Syreon Research Institute. Other key opinion leaders in the different Health Authorities were in attendance.

"Such partnerships contribute to enhancing the UAE's position in the health care sector, by expanding the provision of health care services and providing comprehensive and innovative health services," said His Excellency Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector. "The UAE is keen to advance the health sector through these partnerships with various international organizations, which are supported by cooperation agreements or memoranda of understanding.

Al Amiri mentioned that the ministry of health is eager to forge further partnerships, believing in the vital role of such agreements in achieving the principles of transparency, productivity, excellence, and leadership.

"We have a strategic approach to knowledge management and capacity building. This approach is carried out to serve several specific goals, such as enhancing knowledge, talents, skills, capabilities, experience, and training, among individuals in the health sector," added Al Amiri, pointing out that the country's health sector witnessed remarkable developments in digital transformation during the past period.

The initiative is an affirmation of the ministry's relentless efforts to consolidate the principles and concepts of innovation practices, in accordance with the best international standards, at all strategic, organizational and operational levels, in order to achieve a paradigm shift in health care services.

Henrik Wulff, Senior Bayer Representative – Middle East & Cluster Divisional Head, Pharmaceuticals – Middle East, shared that, “As a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition, we are thrilled to witness the continuous education initiatives that the MOHAP is striving towards in the healthcare practice in the UAE. With this program, we hope to empower those in the healthcare ecosystem with the resources and material to help them in making informed decisions to support the overall wellbeing of the residence of this country. We believe that our vision of “Science for a better life” can be brought to life by supporting our communities and by providing the appropriate educational tools and modules such as this program”.

“The collaboration between Bayer and the Ministry of Health & Prevention is a prime example of an excellent cooperation between the private and public sectors of Germany and UAE in health care - and there is more potential going forward. Therefore, as the German Embassy, we are happy to endorse this initiative,” commented His Excellency Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Mohamed Abdelbaky, Market Access Lead Pharmaceuticals Division - Gulf Countries, discussed further details of the initiative by saying, “We are grateful to launch our program today and stand as a partner-of-choice for the MOHAP, on this integral educational platform, as we introduce a novel approach for learning and capacity building in the field of health economics paving the way for the Health Technology Assessment approach in the region. Through enabling a platform such as this educational program and the expected outcomes from the training module, we can see that the future of healthcare in the UAE is as bright as ever”.

The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world while creating value through innovation and growth. In this context, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Bayer Middle East is working in close collaboration to work towards the National Innovation Strategy, which focuses on the health sector’s vital role that will lead the innovation process in the future. This is a vision which the MOHAP and Bayer share, one that is crucial for a successful partnership.

