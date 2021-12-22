Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Global fintech leader, Axiory has introduced social trading to its offering with the release of the Axiory CopyTrade App. This comes two weeks after unveiling its rebrand with a new website launch.

The FCA regulated social trading app invites traders to copy successful strategies or become master traders and build a following. Traders can get the app on iOS and Android devices to follow hundreds of strategies and mimic them into their own accounts. This allows them to get the percentage return of successful traders, eliminating days of research and analysis.

“The Axiory CopyTrade app has been a part of our strategy since 2020. We wanted to make trading even more accessible, and what better way to get into trading than to mimic the strategies of already established traders?” said Marketing Director Dominic Poynter. “This is a chance for traders to expand their trading horizon and portfolio with the guidance of professionals and simultaneously take advantage of this environment to learn about strategies and the do’s and don’ts of trading.”

Professional traders can still benefit from the CopyTrade app by following master traders but still controlling the specifics of their position including size, budget, risk management tools, and closing their positions whenever they deem necessary. Alternatively, they can join the platform as master traders and use their proven results to grow their following, within and outside of the app.

The release of the app comes at the heel of the unveiling of a fresh brand that represents the evolution of Axiory into a multi-asset brokerage and its modern approach to investments and finance. The broker has gone all out, sporting a brand new vibrant look, with brighter colours and an entirely restructured user experience. The new website is fit for the multitude of products and services Axiory has come to offer traders and investors over the last 10 years.

“Investing is the birthright of every individual. Every person can take part in the vast markets and their endless opportunities and it doesn’t have to be a complex process”, said Poynter, “in 2021 we can confidently say we offer everyone who’s passionate about trading, a full rounded experience with the ability to build a rich portfolio with CFDs, Stocks, and ETFs”.

Earlier this year, Axiory expanded into a multi-asset broker introducing stocks and ETFs on its dedicated investment account. With the Axiory CopyTrade app, the award-winning company widens its scope and fills a new market gap that can attract new traders.

“We aim to be as inclusive as possible, offering a variety of products and services. Not only does this cater to the needs of a wider audience, but it also allows every individual trader to expand their opportunities and dip into different markets through different platforms,” said Poynter.

Axiory will continue offering the 50% bonus with up to 5000 USD in trading credit into the first quarter of 2022, to give new and existing clients a “gentle push” and help them achieve their goals.

About Axiory:

The Axiory brand was established in 2011 and has been serving traders across the globe since 2012. Axiory offers a savvy, friendly, and intuitive space for accessing CFDs and exchange-listed products, where clients’ needs always come first. Axiory traders are privileged to excellent trading conditions, unique risk management tools, tier-1 liquidity, and the constant support of an international, award-winning team.

