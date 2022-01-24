Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AutoPro, an ENOC Group company, and the largest network operator of automotive services in the UAE, won two awards at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2021 in recognition of its quick service and best practice in safety.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the 18th edition of Automechanika Dubai was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 – 16 December, and the inaugural awards presented a unique opportunity to celebrate success, excellence and innovation in the industry.

AutoPro won the award for ‘Automotive Quick Services Provider of the Year’ and was recognised as the best amongst the automotive quick service providers in the GCC for its sustainable business model, highest efficiency and quality standards, technical excellence and strong customer care delivery. The second award for safety under the products and training category, commended AutoPro for its approach towards managing safety, health and environment policies, and how it is implemented and managed.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “AutoPro is committed to providing and enhancing superior quality automotive services to support customer needs whilst maintaining the highest safety standards. We are honoured that our service and safety practices have been recognised by Automechanika Dubai, a platform that has been bringing together the best of the automotive aftermarket and service industry for nearly two decades. As AutoPro continues to expand its offerings to meet automotive needs in the Emirates, service and safety will remain a priority for us in the years ahead.”

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East, which brought together 1,900 exhibitors from 57 countries. The awards recognize individuals, organisations and products across the GCC for their outstanding performance, exceptional service quality, sustainability initiatives and achievements in three main categories: service providers, individuals, and products and training, honouring and celebrating the best performing entities in this sector.

Currently, AutoPro serves more than 300,000 vehicles annually across its 46 locations. The first in the region to offer oil change in a mobile vehicle, AutoPro recently launched 800 – AutoPro, which offers services including Battery Change, Tyre Change, and Oil Change at customers’ doorstep, anytime and anywhere.

