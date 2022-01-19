RIYAHD, KSA: As a company that is leading innovation in the enterprise networking and security solutions space, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has announced its participation at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh in February. Exhibiting under the theme ‘Your Journey. Your Edge’, the company will demonstrate how regional organizations in the Middle East can lay the foundations for hybrid working, digital-first experiences, and hyper-aware facilities by leveraging the power of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform).

Jacob Chacko, Regional Director - Middle East, Saudi & South Africa at Aruba says, “Saudi Arabia’s intention behind hosting LEAP is to help the region lead and leapfrog with technology and innovation. According to Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom ‘aims to increase its investments in, and lead, the digital economy’. Aruba shares the government’s vision and is committed to enlarging its footprint in the country and offering solutions that will help government and private enterprises leverage data securely, increase efficiency in operations and services, and encourage innovation for a better future. LEAP is the ideal platform for us to showcase our ‘game-changing’ technology in simple, yet innovative ways.”

At the event, Aruba will demonstrate its latest technologies addressing the digital transformation needs of regional enterprises including:

Edge transformation in action: New Aruba ESP use cases will be demonstrated across healthcare, education, hospitality, finance, manufacturing and retail.

New Aruba ESP use cases will be demonstrated across healthcare, education, hospitality, finance, manufacturing and retail. Unified Infrastructure: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation but created operational complexity for businesses. The company will showcase how its unified network simplifies network operations and boosts IT agility.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation but created operational complexity for businesses. The company will showcase how its unified network simplifies network operations and boosts IT agility. Edge-to-cloud security: More remote workers means more applications in the cloud. Aruba will discuss starting a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) journey with WAN and security transformation.

More remote workers means more applications in the cloud. Aruba will discuss starting a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) journey with WAN and security transformation. AIOps: Event attendees can discover Aruba network’s sixth sense – one that automatically monitors and fixes Wi-Fi, wired and SD-WAN environments.

Event attendees can discover Aruba network’s sixth sense – one that automatically monitors and fixes Wi-Fi, wired and SD-WAN environments. As-a-service: Aruba executives will explain the company’s flexible consumption and financing options, to easily deploy new networking technologies in times of change.

Jamil Ahmad, Country Manager, KSA at Aruba, comments, “The Saudi economy is on a steep growth trajectory. The various government-backed smart city initiatives and mega projects like NEOM, King Salman Park and others are transforming the Kingdom into a commercial, financial and cultural powerhouse. Technology is the backbone of these projects and we see Aruba’s solutions playing a very important role in contributing to the success of these initiatives.”

“Different vertical industries have different technological needs. Our solutions are designed to address these specific imperatives and create value through transformed customer experiences and accelerated financial outcomes. We are excited to showcase some great demos and use cases in hospitality, education and retail to trade visitors at LEAP.”

The focus of Aruba’s participation at the event will be on Aruba ESP. It is the industry’s first platform with an AI-powered ‘sixth sense’. The solution is designed to unify, automate, and secure the Intelligent Edge and help organizations harness its immense potential. Event attendees will also be given an opportunity to discover Aruba’s new EdgeConnect Microbranch solution, an industry-leading home office and small office networking solution for hybrid work environments that securely provides remote personnel all of the traditional services workers receive in-office via a single Wi-Fi access point (AP) – with no gateway, agent or additional hardware required at the remote site.

Aruba is keen to showcase the company’s 630 Series Access Points (APs) – the industry’s first enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E solution that enables businesses to become more connected than ever before. With organizations looking to lower their risk during uncertain times, Aruba executives will be educating attendees about Aruba as-a-service and Aruba network as a service (NaaS) options that offer business and IT leaders greater visibility, control, and flexibility across hardware, software, and management operations.

-Ends-

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022