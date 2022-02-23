Abu Dhabi: ARB Emirates 4x4 Accessories, which operates under the umbrella of Al Masaood Group and is the leading market brand in four-wheel-drive accessories and outdoor gear, witnessed a strong performance in 2021 after exceeding its target sales by 50 per cent on the back of the growing demand for off-roading equipment in the UAE.

ARB Emirates credited the uptick in demand to increased off-roading and outdoor activities in the country, including camping and adventure sports, especially during the winter season. It also experienced a surge in its customer base amidst the steadily rising popularity of its accessories amongst off-roaders, campers, and other adventure enthusiasts.

Walid Youssef, General Manager, ARB Emirates, said: “Our overachievement in sales last year demonstrates the growth of our customer base, and how our brand has become a preferred choice for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Our off-roading gear continues to be synonymous with excellence and quality, and has consistently enabled our customers to have the most enjoyable and memorable experiences. To offer our exponentially expanding fan base in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, ARB will continue to present value-added offers in the form of a three-year manufacturer’s warranty on the majority of our products.”

Due to high customer demand, ARB Emirates has moved to add new products to its range of offerings that specifically target campers and nature enthusiasts. These include the brand-new Flinders rooftop tent, a fire pit, a selection of new camping chairs and accessories, and portable fridge freezers.

The Flinders Rooftop Tent is compact without compromising on camping comfort.

With a quick set-up and pack-up as well as the added practicality of storing all your most compact bedding inside, with the ARB Flinders rooftop tent you are one-fold away from a good night’s sleep in a comfortable space that’ll go wherever you and your 4WD take it!

ARB’s fire pit was released to offer a sturdy and versatile solution when it comes to portable campfire setups. Constructed from BlueScope’s weathering REDCOR steel, the easy-to-set-up and highly portable five-piece design includes a base plate that holds the coals and heat inside the pit, whilst the top edges are folded with integrated tabs to secure the cooking grill. Each piece of the unit slots together with no tools required and collapses down to allow users to neatly tuck it away into the canvas carry bag.

Similar to its fire pit, ARB’s camping chairs, which are rated to 150kg, are also popular for their modern features. These include a padded seat and backrest, a convenient drink holder table, a side pocket with a Velcro flap for your belongings, and a mesh magazine pocket on the rear of the backrest. Manufactured from durable nylon oxford weave material, the chair also comes with a matching carry bag for compact storage and transportation.

Last but not least, ARB’s fridge freezers offer uncompromising performance with a temperature range from -22 degrees to 10 degrees celsius. They provide the convenience of refrigerated or frozen food and drinks.

For complete details about these camping essentials and more, please visit https://arbemirates.com/

About ARB Emirates

Founded in 1975 in Melbourne, ARB 4x4 Accessories is Australia’s largest manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4WD accessories. The company’s products are distributed in more than 100 countries around the globe. ARB Emirates has been the sole distributor of ARB 4x4 Accessories in the UAE since 1990 and is part of the Al Masaood Group.

Through their 2 retail locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, ARB Emirates offers customers a wide range of off-roading products and accessories including bull bars, fridge freezers, safari snorkels, protection equipment, Old Man Emu suspension, Air Lockers, air compressors, roof racks, vehicle lightings, camping and recovery equipment. ARB’s primary mission is to prepare vehicles for the remote and harsh conditions typically encountered off road. Visit www.arbemirates.com to learn more.

