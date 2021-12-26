Abu Dhabi: In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in Abu Dhabi recently hosted a virtual training programme for diplomats from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Running for four days, the expert-led sessions provided the diplomats with the latest knowledge and key diplomatic skills of the 21st century, and introduced them to the UAE’s unique approach in promoting international cooperation.

Drawing the participation of 15 Mauritanian diplomats, the programme featured a series of training sessions led by prominent academics and diplomats from AGDA, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Hedayah Center. The programme discussed a diverse array of topics, such as international cooperation, dealing with diverse cultures, the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, diplomatic communication, and the UAE's experience in combating violence and extremism.

The sessions also covered the role of bilateral and multilateral relations and strategic partnerships in achieving diplomatic successes, and essential skills and competencies for diplomatic work around the world, including the methods of effective communication with diverse cultures, dialogue management skills and identifying and dealing with challenging questions.

In addition to highlighting the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties and the prominent legal organisations that have joined the convention, the training programme outlined the UAE’s active role in countering terrorism and combating threats arising from extremism and violence.

Commenting on this programme, His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of MoFAIC for International Development Affairs, said: "The UAE and the Republic of Mauritania enjoy outstanding bilateral relations. In hosting this programme, our foreign ministries aim to leverage professional diplomatic work to build stronger relations built on solid bilateral and multilateral international cooperation. This serves our national interests and enables us to manage our foreign affairs more effectively.”

For his part, His Excellency Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, reiterated the Academy’s commitment to continue developing its educational and training offerings. This allows us to upskill our current and future diplomats and equip them with necessary knowledge and experience to manage their country’s foreign affairs competently.”

He added: "This training programme is the latest in a series of programmes offered by the Academy to diplomats from various countries. Such efforts articulate the prominent status achieved by the Academy, through its various educational, training and research programmes.

Earlier, AGDA conducted training programmes for diplomats from other countries, which discussed the foundations of national policy development including the UAE’s foreign aid policy. The programme also highlighted the areas where the country has been successful such as women empowerment, infrastructure, technical assistance, national projects, among others.

