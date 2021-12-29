PHOTO
- According to the World Gold Council's data, demand for gold jewellery in the UAE rose 116 per cent from 3.8 tonnes in Q3 2020 to 8.2 tonnes in Q3 2021, backed by the vibrant tourist arrivals in the country
Dubai, UAE - Milad, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Alpago Group—specialising in the ultra-high-end segment in the Middle East and Europe—has launched its international flagship boutique in the Dubai Mall, offering a line-up of elegantly crafted Turkish diamond jewellery pieces and collections.
The opening ceremony of Milad Excellence was hosted by Alpago’s Group CEO Syed Azeem Mehroz, and attended by Group Executives Murat Ayyildiz, Ridvan Ayyildiz and Romel Ayyildiz.
As part of the Milad’s new identity and boutique concept, Milad Excellence showcases an exclusive glimpse of the most sought-after collection of Turkish diamond and gold jewellery, owing to the Ottoman’s 500-year grand heritage of fine jewellery artistry and design.
Romel Ayyildiz, Alpago Groups’ Group Chairman, said: “We are delighted to introduce our exceptional Turkish diamond and jewellery brand Milad Excellence in The Dubai Mall. This marks an important milestone for Alpago Group and Milad, leveraging the strength of our legacy in setting a new benchmark of luxury. To achieve the perfection and elegance in our diamond collections, we continue to innovate and build experiences within our stores and brand portfolio.”
Milad firmly believes in the business potential of the UAE as well as the wider GCC region, and it plans to add to its portfolio of stores in the region in the coming years.
The demand for gold bars and coins also rose substantially in the last quarter, climbing 35 per cent to from 1.4 tonnes in Q3 2020 to 1.9 tonnes in Q3 2021.
From a quaint ring encrusted with glittering diamonds to an intricately designed diamond necklace with precious Ruby stones, Milad Excellence's diamond collection is designed to evoke a splendour of exceptional sophistication and authenticity.
“Creativity, craftsmanship and quality lie at the heart of Milad Excellence. All its diamonds emerge from the dedicated efforts and creative aspirations of its goldsmiths and artisans, who are masters in enhancing the beauty quotient of the gemstones with their delicate touch,” said Ayyildiz.
About Alpago Group
Alpago Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate specialising in the ultra-high-end segment in the Middle East and Europe. The Group’s businesses span various luxury verticals including upscale properties, automobile, and jewellery. Its subsidiaries Alpago Properties, Alpago Real Estate, Alpago Contracting, Milad and First Motors maintain the trust of multinational investors across the world—from London to Turkey and all the way to Dubai through its alliances with leading global brands. The Group provides for the exclusive and refined preferences of its elite clientele where life is celebrated and enriched through extraordinary experiences.
About Milad
Milad is the luxury jewellery and diamond division of Alpago Group. It currently owns two brands; Milad Excellence, which is focused on serving unique diamond collections and Milad Gold, which delivers an exquisite range of jewellery. Founded in 2000, Milad has become a widely renowned international brand through expansion and opening concept stores in Dubai. The company offers authentic Turkish jewellery and diamonds and set out on expanding its operations with determination and enthusiasm to become an undisputed name in this sector.
