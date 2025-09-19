Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 0.44 percent this week to stand at USD 3,660.00000 per ounce on Thursday.



Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of Gold increased from USD 3,643.62160 recorded last Sunday.



As for other precious metals, silver fell by 1.66 percent on a weekly basis to reach USD 41.51820 per ounce compared to USD 42.22000 at the start of the week.

Platinum decreased by 1.24 percent to USD 1,380.50000 per ounce compared to USD 1397.91480 at the beginning of the week.

