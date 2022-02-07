Ajman, UAE: Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers every day, Al-Futtaim Automotive has unveiled a first-of-its-kind showroom in the UAE dedicated to pre-owned light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Located in Ajman, the newly opened showroom offers a variety of market leading LCV brands within a 2,721 m² facility that has enough space to exhibit 30 vehicles on display at once. Providing further convenience and peace of mind for customers, the showroom will also feature a state-of-the-art service facility.

The showroom offers light commercial vehicles from leading automotive brands including Toyota and RAM, as well as several more as the UAE witnesses demand for these vehicles that have become the back-bone of any business or service industry. This new expansion showcases Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and robust customer-centric approach as it responds to the changing needs of its customers. The facility will support more than 50,000 SMEs currently operating in the Northern Emirates.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota said: “The Ajman facility is not just a first-of-its-kind pre-owned LCVs showroom, it is a testament to Al-Futtaim Automotive’s customer focus. We are proud of this significant growth and expansion that demonstrates our continuous responsiveness to market and customer changes. This establishment stems out of extensive research on our sector and diligent investment in our customers’ needs. We are well aware that LCVs are the back-bone of thousands of SMEs and businesses that are also serving as the back-bone for the UAE economy. Hence, as a family-owned business deeply rooted in the success of the UAE, we are proud to continue to reinforce this sector and the wider UAE economy.”

The demand for commercial vehicles sparked significantly in the beginning of 2021, as businesses started recovering from the unprecedented events the world witnessed in 2020. Many factors contributed to this demand increase, in particular start-ups and new businesses that shifted to using commercial vehicles in their business models. Al-Futtaim Automotive is committed on facilitating the supply for this increased demand and accelerating economic recovery with this newly launched showroom that offers Pre-Owned Multi-Brand Commercial Vehicles under one roof coupled with a robust servicing option.



-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

