PHOTO
Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) announced a new collaboration with Al Habbai DKH in line with its efforts to expand partnerships with various services providers to effectively meet business partners’ needs. The partnership reflects AFZ’s keenness to enhance the delivery of services, facilitate foreign investors’ journey, upgrade value-added services and solutions, and accelerate the completion of business set up requirements such as health insurance, visas, and licensing.
H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of AFZ, explained that this new partnership aims to increase the smoothness and flexibility of business establishments, facilitate their seamless access to residence visas, and provide more competitive features and choices for medical examinations in collaboration with Alhabbai DKH. AlSuwaidi highlighted AFZ’s commitment to constantly exploring and establishing partnerships with various sectors to deliver unified and efficient services to investors and business community members. These efforts in turn contribute to the attractiveness and competitiveness of the local business environment, thereby boosting trade and business activities and supporting the companies’ growth and expansion from within the Free Zone, he noted.
The agreement between AFZ and Alhabbai DKH shapes the framework for cooperation between the two parties in enabling medical examination and other services needed to complete residency requirements for AFZ’s business partners.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Orient Planet Group (OPG)
Tel: +971 4 4562888
Email: media@orientplanet.com
Website: www.orientplanet.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.