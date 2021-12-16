Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) announced a new collaboration with Al Habbai DKH in line with its efforts to expand partnerships with various services providers to effectively meet business partners’ needs. The partnership reflects AFZ’s keenness to enhance the delivery of services, facilitate foreign investors’ journey, upgrade value-added services and solutions, and accelerate the completion of business set up requirements such as health insurance, visas, and licensing.

H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of AFZ, explained that this new partnership aims to increase the smoothness and flexibility of business establishments, facilitate their seamless access to residence visas, and provide more competitive features and choices for medical examinations in collaboration with Alhabbai DKH. AlSuwaidi highlighted AFZ’s commitment to constantly exploring and establishing partnerships with various sectors to deliver unified and efficient services to investors and business community members. These efforts in turn contribute to the attractiveness and competitiveness of the local business environment, thereby boosting trade and business activities and supporting the companies’ growth and expansion from within the Free Zone, he noted.

The agreement between AFZ and Alhabbai DKH shapes the framework for cooperation between the two parties in enabling medical examination and other services needed to complete residency requirements for AFZ’s business partners.

